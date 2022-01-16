Tamra Judge claims Vicki Gunvalson confronted Steve Lodge and his new fiancee, ran him out of a restaurant

Tamra Judge revealed Vicki Gunvalson isn’t afraid to run Steve Lodge off. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge spilled the beans about how Vicki Gunvalson ran her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge, and his new fiancee out of a restaurant after encountering them following the news of their engagement.

She talked to Jeff Lewis about it on his show last week. Tamra was eager to tell the story, but she made sure to reiterate that she wished Steve the best, despite throwing shade at him following the announcement of his split from Vicki.

What did Tamra say about Vicki Gunvalson’s run-in with Steve Lodge?

As she talked to Jeff Lewis, she joked about the situation.

Tamra Judge said, “She told me too. ‘I chased him out of the restaurant and he got into his car and took off.’ I said, ‘Vicki, oh my God, did someone take video of it?’ She said, ‘I don’t think so.’”

Details about which restaurant weren’t revealed, but the idea that Vicki Gunvalson chased them out of a dining establishment is over the top, even for her.

There hasn’t been a video that surfaced, which means that Vicki was likely right about no one catching it as it happened. Though, living in the same area as Steve Lodge and his fiancee, Janis, might cause a reoccurrence. They both spend time in Puerta Vallarta as well.

Vicki Gunvalson is still looking for love

Despite being heartbroken over her split from Steve Lodge, Vicki Gunvalson is moving on with her life.

She revealed that she hired a matchmaker to find her someone compatible and checked her boxes. Vicki requested a non-smoking family man, among other things.

During her conversation with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on Two Ts in a Pod, she revealed there was someone in Chicago she was seeing. Vicki revealed that it would be their fourth date when she saw him again. He checked all the boxes, and with her daughter Briana and her family living in the Chicagoland area, it worked out well.

It has been a few months since Vicki Gunvalson went public with her breakup. It reportedly happened while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 last fall. She talked a lot about it in the headlines but appeared to have moved on.

It seems that seeing Steve Lodge with his new lady love, Janis, sparked something in her. She ran them out of the restaurant and made her point clear. They are in her town, not the other way around.