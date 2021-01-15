Elizabeth Lyn Vargas claims Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean ‘have dirt on each other’

Real Housewives of Orange County personality Elizabeth Lyn Vargas says co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, won’t get divorced anytime soon.

The couple, who have been married for just over twenty years, has been through the wringer with personal drama in recent months.

At the beginning of Season 15, RHOC fans learned that Braunwyn was an alcoholic. Along with this revelation, Braunwyn shared that she was on a journey with her sobriety.

Then, just a few short months following her confession of alcohol dependency, Braunwyn hit her family, and the world, with another admission when she came out as a lesbian.

Yet, despite all of these hurdles, Braunwyn and Sean have remained married. And according to Braunwyn, she’d like to keep it that way.

However, during a discussion with Us Weekly, Elizabeth says there’s a particular reason that the two won’t be divorcing in the near future.

Elizabeth says Braunwyn and Sean ‘should divorce’

During her chat with Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi, Elizabeth admitted that she thinks Braunwyn and Sean should be living different lives.

“I don’t agree with how she’s handling it. She should definitely divorce, they should divorce. And then just live separate lives,” Elizabeth said before continuing to say that she and Sean already rent, so he should get his own place and she should do the same. Whatever they do, they should move on from one another.

Elizabeth also talked about the impact these situations must be having on the couple’s children.

“The kids are already in turmoil. So, they went through alcoholism and now they’re going through abandonment,” she said.

Elizabeth teases why Braunwyn and Sean haven’t divorced yet

“They could both live [in] the same neighborhood, just have two different lives. And stop using Sean,” Elizabeth expressed.

Elizabeth admitted that she’s “a little bit bitter” because she feels like she was in Sean’s position in her marriage to ex-husband Bernt Bodal.

Christina follows up by asking, “I mean, why do you think they’re just holding onto this marriage then? Why don’t you think that they just let each other go?”

As if she was struck by lightning, Elizabeth confessed, “Oh! They got dirt on each other. Which I know about but, you know, whatever. It’ll be for next season.”

“He’s got something over her head that she should probably just let go and move on. But it is what it is,” She concluded.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.