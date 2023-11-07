Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden welcome first child — 7 Little Johnstons family expands

The 7 Little Johnstons family has grown!

Elizabeth Johnston and her boyfriend, Brice Bolden, welcomed their first child last week.

It seems like it all happened very quickly, as the couple’s pregnancy was announced not too long ago.

This also marks the first grandchild for Amber and Trent Johnston, and they are seemingly over the moon with the arrival of their granddaughter.

The announcement came via Instagram, with Elizabeth and Brice sharing the news and first pictures with their fans and followers.

They wrote, “11/03/2023 Leighton Drew Bolden 5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness🥰 we couldn’t be more in love with you!!!”

Amber and Trent Johnston react to baby girl Bolden’s arrival

7 Little Johnstons fans and viewers know that Amber and Trent Johnston are strict parents. They have raised their children to be good people, shown through their show repeatedly.

The couple shared photos of their first grandchild, revealing their grandparents’ names will be Lolli and Boppa.

Amber wrote, “We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!! #officiallylolliandboppa”

When will 7 Little Johnstons return?

Currently, viewers are waiting for an announcement about when 7 Little Johnstons will return to TLC.

The last season ended back in June, and given the updates TLC has announced about Elizabeth Johnston’s pregnancy and the welcoming of her first baby, they have likely already been filming.

Viewers are waiting to see the updates from the family from when Elizabeth and Brice Bolden told Amber and Trent Johnston about the pregnancy, the baby shower, and everything that followed.

There’s also a lot happening with the rest of the Johnston siblings. Emma and Alex are working through their high school careers, and Anna and Jonah are living their adult lives.

The Johnstons have been a part of the TLC lineup for years. They are the “biggest little family” on the network, and viewers have celebrated their successes and cried along with them during heartbreaks.

Adding a new addition to the Johnston family will bring another layer to all family members. Seeing Amber and Trent as grandparents will be a highlight, and seeing what the next steps for Elizabeth and Brice will be.

An exciting new chapter has begun for the family, and seeing the shifts in roles and the changes will be interesting, especially as viewers have watched the Johnston kids grow up.

Congratulations to Elizabeth and Brice on the birth of Leighton!

7 Little Johnstons is currently on hiatus.