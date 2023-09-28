7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston pregnant — Fans react to surprising news

The Johnston family is growing!

Elizabeth Johnston and her long-term boyfriend, Brice Bolden, are expecting their first child together.

7 Little Johnstons fans have wondered how the two were doing and whether they were still going strong after last season seemed a little intense.

And while the baby was a huge surprise announcement for viewers, Elizabeth and Brice have held the secret since the beginning of the year.

Baby Bolden is due in November, just over a month away.

The news came with backlash and concern from viewers, though.

7 Little Johnstons viewers weigh in on Elizabeth Johnston’s pregnancy

TLC shared the announcement on Instagram, tagging Trent and Amber Johnston’s account.

Immediately, the comment section lit up with congratulations and excitement and some concern and criticisms.

One commenter wrote, “I bet Amber and Trent flipped out!”

Another chimed in with, “When did they get married? I must have missed the wedding.”

Someone else also wondered if marriage is next.

Elizabeth Johnston’s sister, Emma, commented, “Aunt Em ready to SNUGGLE & LOVE this baby [emoji].”

Viewers want to know if marriage is in the cards. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Elizabeth Johnston ‘excited’ about Baby Bolden

7 Little Johnstons viewers know Trent and Amber Johnston run a tight ship. They have established rules to help their children succeed and are often criticized for their parenting.

Elizabeth Johnston has butted heads with her parents over her relationship with Brice Bolden over the last four years, especially concerning living situations.

The most recent season saw Amber and Trent counseling Elizabeth over a house she wanted to move into, with them feeling like it wasn’t the best idea.

Now, Elizabeth is gearing up to welcome her first child with Brice. She told PEOPLE, “Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!”

Baby Bolden is due in November, so Elizabeth fell pregnant earlier this year, likely in February. While they didn’t share the gender or due date, they waited a long time to make this announcement.

Everything will likely be featured in the upcoming season of 7 Little Johnstons, which is also probably why Elizabeth and Brice kept things under wraps for so long.

TLC likes to keep things like this for TV, and with November just around the corner, they likely waited until they absolutely couldn’t anymore.

Congratulations to Elizabeth and Brice on their upcoming arrival!

7 Little Johnstons is currently on hiatus.