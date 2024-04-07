DWTS star Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert share exciting dance tour update

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have been on an emotional journey after Hayley suffered a health scare last year.

While participating in Derek’s dance tour, Hayley became hospitalized for a cranial hematoma, which required an emergency craniectomy.

Due to his wife’s health situation, Derek postponed and later rescheduled the dates for his popular Symphony of Dance tour.

As Hayley recovered, she and Derek shared an emotional update about her progress.

It seemed uncertain if she would appear on the dance tour, which Derek scheduled for new dates. He teased a possible appearance from his wife.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple recently shared a positive update with fans about Hayley’s health and Symphony of Dance.

An Instagram video posted by Hayley and Derek let fans know that Hayley is medically cleared to participate in the Symphony of Dance tour.

The video featured Derek and Hayley dancing at a tour rehearsal. In her Instagram caption, Hayley provided the exciting update about her status.

“What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months,” she wrote in her message.

“My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more,” her caption said.

She thanked her doctors for supporting her decision to dance again and said a team of specialists is in place to ensure that her “health and safety” are a priority.

“I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special,” she wrote in her caption.

JLo and DWTS stars reacted to the exciting news

Derek is among the former professional dancers from Dancing With the Stars. He currently serves on the judges’ panel along with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The recent announcement that Hayley would return to her husband’s tour had many fans, friends, and colleagues showing their support and love.

Jennifer Lopez, who co-starred with Derek in her competition show, World of Dance, and her new music video, Can’t Get Enough, was among those who stopped by to react. Lopez commented, “Beautiful.”

“Thank you J ❤️ You’ve been so supportive, helpful and caring during this time,” Hough replied.

Pic credit: @hayley.erbert/Instagram

Many of Derek’s Dancing With the Stars co-stars also commented, including Peta Murgatroyd, who said, “Well done, Champ,” with heart emojis.

“Amazing job babe! So happy for you and can’t wait to see you shine,” Maksim Chmerkovskiy wrote.

“Incredible and inspiring,” Shana Burgess commented, adding, “love seeing you dance again.”

Pic credit: @hayley.erbert/Instagram

Derek’s Symphony of Dance tour resumes with a show on Sunday, April 14, in Melbourne, Florida. Shows that got rescheduled follow in Tampa, Hollywood, Sarasota, Orlando, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, among other cities.

More details about the upcoming tour dates and tickets for various shows are available through Derek Hough’s website.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for 2024 on ABC and Disney+.