Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy share gender reveal for third baby

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy revealed earlier this year that they’d be a family of five.

The couple already had two children, and last month, Peta revealed the funny way she broke the unexpected news to Maks about another bundle of joy.

Now, the Dancing With the Stars professional dancers have revealed footage of their third baby’s gender reveal.

The couple wore all black for the occasion, which included posing for photos and videos with their two young kids.

Additional family members also appeared in the video, including the family dog in some cute poses.

In one adorable scene, their young baby giggled as Maks held him for a photo while kissing Peta with her baby bump prominent.

Toward the end of their video, the couple appeared together outside on a gorgeous day, with Peta in a body-length black dress and black shoes. Maks was in black pants, a top, and shoes for the occasion to reveal their baby’s sex.

They pointed color cannons toward the sky and fired them off, revealing blue smoke as they all cheered the occasion.

The couple shared the video on their Instagrams, with a caption announcing, “It’s a …….BOY!”

“I’ve been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way 🙏🏻🤣💙 I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!!” Peta wrote in the caption.

“Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio…we want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh! Not to mention when Rio turns 1 , I will give birth to this bundle of joy a couple of weeks later,” she remarked.

Peta also asked for comments giving out “name suggestions” with the specification that the name has “only 3, 4, 5 letters.”

Who are Peta and Maks’ other children?

In their fun video, Peta and Maks are smiling with their two sons.

Peta and Maks’ eldest son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, was born on January 4, 2017.

According to People, Peta previously experienced struggles with three miscarriages between the fall of 2020 and 2021. Maks was unable to be with his wife as they happened. At the time of that third one, Maks was overseas judging a DWTS season in Ukraine.

Following those miscarriages, Peta had indicated she was attempting in vitro fertilization to have a baby.

Peta and Make welcomed their second son, Rio John Chmerkovskiy, through natural conception on June 18, 2023.

The games have now begun to name their third son, who will arrive later this year.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if either Maks or Peta will appear in Season 33 of DWTS, as the show’s cast and premiere date are still unknown.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.