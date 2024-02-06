DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveal ‘very unexpected’ third child is on the way

Peta Murgatroyd found a funny way to surprise her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, with news she was expecting their third child.

“I’m so nervous!” Peta yelled at the start of a video shared online with friends, fans, and family.

“He is not gonna know what hit him,” she said, adding, “Oh my God. I just gave birth!”

From there, she placed a FaceTime call to her husband to deliver the big news playfully.

According to her caption, she had two friends help secretly film the call so she could share it on Instagram.

“It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks,” Peta said in her caption.

Peta delivers pregnancy news to Maksim in hilarious video

During her FaceTime call, Peta told her husband she was “really nauseous” and “wanted to vomit the entire day.”

While on camera during the call, she ate a pickle and suggested to her husband that they move out of Malibu and get a bigger place.

Maksim seemed confused at the suggestion, as Peta told him she felt they needed “an extra bedroom.”

“I have no time. I’m sorry. I really have to go,” Maksim said, indicating he had to go to dance lessons.

She shook two baby bottles, and Maksim was still confused, asking, “Why do you have two bottles?”

Finally, Peta held up the pregnancy test, and her husband caught on.

“Babe, you’re pregnant?” he asked, with Peta confirming it as he said he was “tearing up.”

“Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Fellow Dancing With the Stars professional dancers Peta, 37, and Maksim, 44, began dating in 2012. Despite splitting up in 2013, they rekindled their relationship the following year.

In 2015, they were engaged, and two years later, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy. Peta and Maksim married in New York in 2018.

In June 2023, Peta gave birth to their second child, son Rio John Chmerkovskiy, making the latest pregnancy a big surprise for the family, friends, and fans.

Friends react to news of couple’s third child

Peta and Maksim’s fun video reveal received over 131,000 likes and 6,300-plus comments congratulating the couple on the exciting news.

Among those commenting were many individuals they’ve worked with on Dancing With the Stars.

“Congratulations!!!!! Big families are the best!!!!” DWTS Season 32 contestant Mira Sorvino wrote.

“Omg. That’s incredible. Congratulations,” former The Bachelor Nick Viall commented, while DWTS dancer Sasha Farber called it “Best news !!!!!!!!!” for the couple.

“SO SO HAPPY FOR YALL!!” The Bachelorette and DWTS 32 contestant Charity Lawson commented.

Pic credit: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Maksim last appeared in Season 25, where he partnered with Vanessa Lachey and placed seventh. He previously won Season 18 with Meryl Davis.

Meanwhile, Peta is a two-time winner, with victories in Season 14, dancing with Donald Driver, and Season 22 with Nyle DiMarco. She appeared in Season 32 with Barry Williams as her partner, and they finished seventh.

It seems Peta will be on hiatus once Season 33 arrives, as she’ll have even busier times ahead with three children!

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.