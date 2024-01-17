Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko have The Bachelorette fans falling in love again with new engagement photos

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko prove you can find real love in Bachelor Nation.

They met and fell in love on Charity’s season of The Bachelorette, and ever since then, they’ve been setting the bar high when it comes to finding love on reality TV.

After getting engaged on the show, Dotun has proven to be Charity’s biggest fan.

From the day he broke the news that his new fiancee would be putting on her dance shoes and competing on Dancing with the Stars all the way to the finale, he was there cheering her on.

It hasn’t even been a full year since Charity and Dotun met, and already, the pair have become couples’ goals as they continue to love on and support each other in everything they do.

Now, Dotun has proven again how much he loves his soon-to-be bride, and The Bachelorette fans can’t get enough of their seemingly perfect romance.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko share brand-new engagement photos from New York City

Now that Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are back in New York City after her largely successful stint on Dancing with the Stars, they’re dazzling fans with a new photoshoot taking in the Big Apple.

The Bachelorette lovebirds sported two different outfits for their newest collection of photos. In some, Charity wore a cobalt blue spaghetti strap gown and white heels – in others, she looked spectacular in a plunging black dress with white tassel trim.

Dotun looked handsome as ever in a black suit with a matching black button-up shirt underneath. In other photos, he paired a white shirt with black trousers, a grey sports jacket, and matching grey boots.

In the handful of photos, Charity and Dotun looked in love as they gazed into each other’s eyes

In Charity’s version of the Instagram post, she captioned, “a love on purpose —

it’s an honor to love you.”

Dotun responded to Charity’s loving words with some of his own, writing, “Falling in love was effortless but choosing to nurture that love is what makes this extraordinary – you have made that choice easy <3”

Dotun hits social media. Pic credit: @charitylawson/Instagram

The Bachelorette fans can’t stop gushing over Charity and Dotun’s photos

Proving just how much Bachelor Nation loves Charity and Dotun, the comments section quickly blew up with The Bachelorette viewers gushing over their gorgeous photos.

“I love you guys so much stunning power couple,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another gushed, “Love how you smile when you look at him, and how he looks at you so intently.”

Yet another shared their love for the couple, writing, “my heart couldn’t love love more than I do right now 🤎 #blacklove.”

Another wrote what we’re all thinking with “You picked the best one” followed by a fire emoji.

One fan even declared, “You guys have my heart!” followed by a heart emoji.

The fans weigh in. Pic credit: @charitylawson/Instagram

It’s clear from the response to Charity and Dotun’s photos that The Bachelorette fans still stand behind this couple and can’t wait to see what is coming for them next.

The Bachelorette is on hiatus.