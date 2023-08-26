Dotun Olubeko opens up about ‘unbreakable bond’ with Charity Lawson after The Bachelorette finale

Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette had a happy ending.

Charity chose Dotun, and he got down on one knee.

It was arguably one of the best Bachelorette seasons in a long time, and it’s safe to say that Charity picked the right guy for her.

Joey is going on to be The Bachelor lead, where he’ll get to find his perfect person among a sea of hopeful women.

And Charity can really start getting to know her new fiance without the worry of spoiling anything for viewers.

Now that the episodes have stopped airing, Charity and Dotun are able to live their lives together in the public eye and to kick things off, Dotun has taken to Instagram with a sweet message.

Dotun gushes over ‘once in a lifetime’ story with Charity

Proving he is quite the Prince Charming, Dotun shared a sweet love note for Charity and we are absolutely loving it.

Just days after Bachelor Nation watched him win Charity’s season of The Bachelorette, he took to Instagram to share exactly how he feels about his future bride.

“It’s a story only dreamt of… some days I still can’t believe it’s real myself. Yet it feels like there is a lifetime of heart and soul between us,” Dotun began his message.

He continued, “Through it all we have formed an unbreakable bond which has culminated in a serendipitous story that only comes around once in a lifetime.And to think this is just the beginning. There is so much more to be had, felt, and built. You have rekindled my passion to enter this next stage of life. And I’m excited to do it together, with you. I love you.”

In a five-photo carousel, he used a photo from the finale, where he was on one knee as he slid a gorgeous Neil Lane engagement ring onto Charity’s hand. The second photo in the series was the two of them side by side during the live portion of the finale. Other photos were also from the finale including when he received the final rose.

Charity Lawson is moving on to Dancing with the Stars

Now that Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is over, she can put away the roses and get out her dancing shoes.

It’s not uncommon for The Bachelorette to land a spot on the ABC dancing competition. After all, both shows are on the same network.

And there will be some seriously stiff competition too, at least in terms of Bachelorettes who came before her. Kaitlyn Bristowe won the season she was on and Hannah Brown did too.

Gabby Windey traded roses for dancing shoes last season, and while she didn’t win, she did come in second place and ended up going on the DWTS tour.

We can’t wait to see how Charity fares against the DWTS competition. So far, the only other confirmed cast member is Ariana Madix, who revealed her spot on the DWTS cast back in July after months of rumors following Scandoval.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.