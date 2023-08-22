Here’s who got Charity Lawson’s final rose on The Bachelorette

Charity Lawson handed out her final rose on The Bachelorette finale.

We found out who Charity picked for her final rose, and we also learned which man would be leading The Bachelor when the new season premieres, most likely in January.

It was emotional for Bachelor Nation, as Charity claimed she was in love with two men and literally didn’t know who was getting her final rose in Fiji even as the moment to choose grew closer.

We had a pretty good idea who it would be due to The Bachelorette spoilers, even though social media seemed torn over who Charity should choose.

But as Charity faced her final suitor, it was evident that she chose the right man.

You could feel the excitement between them as Charity met Dotun for one final exchange before the season ended.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko exchange ‘I love yous’ as he got down on one knee

The Bachelorette finales are always emotional, and Charity Lawson’s final episode was no exception.

In the final moments before proposing, Dotun gave the best speech about their perfect love before both of them told the other excitedly, “I love you.”

Then, Dotun got down on one knee and said, “Miss Charity Lawson, will you marry me?” while opening up the ring box and showing off a huge Neil Lane diamond engagement ring.

“A million times yes,” Charity gushed, and there wasn’t a dry eye to be found.

After the “I love yous” and the emotional proposal, Charity asked Dotun if he would accept her final rose, which was a no-brainer.

Joey Graziadei to be the next Bachelor

It was a big night for Charity’s guys, as Dotun was definitely not the only winner.

While Joey Graziadei didn’t win Charity’s heart, despite her claims that she loves him too, he possibly gets an even bigger prize.

After watching Joey get dumped, and Dotun get the final rose, Jesse Palmer had a big surprise in store for the runner-up.

While sitting down with Joey for the live portion of the show, he revealed that Joey would be The Bachelor for Season 28.

That was definitely the right move for the franchise, which has seen some middle-of-the-road Bachelor stars over the last few years.

Joey is very popular in Bachelor Nation, and already he’s being called the “hottest Bachelor we’ve had in a while.”

We’re looking forward to what looks to be a stellar Bachelor season coming up, and it’s safe to bet that the ratings will be great, with so many fans wanting to tune in for his journey.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.