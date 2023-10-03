Where is Artem Chigvintsev? Charity Lawson to dance with Ezra Sosa on DWTS Week 2

It’s only the second week of Season 32 on Dancing with the Stars, and already, one of the pro dancers is out.

Fans of the show are probably wondering what happened to Artem Chingvintsev, who won’t be dancing alongside The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson.

Instead, she’ll be hitting the ballroom floor with Ezra Sosa as her partner, and hopefully, they’ll be able to find their groove for their Latin dance.

The reason for Artem’s absence is a positive COVID-19 test ahead of the upcoming episode.

He revealed the upsetting news on Instagram in a video from home while tagging Charity and sharing who her replacement partner will be.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

In the caption he wrote, “So sad announce but here it comes I will not be performing with @charitylawson tonight on @dancingwiththestars due to Covid ( Covid sucks ) But on a good news @charitylawson is still dancing tonight with amazing @ezra.sosa they had a tough week Ezra stepped in like a champ and they have been working really hard these last couple of days so please give them all the love and support you can and Don’t Forget To Vote text CHARITY to 21523.”

Can Charity Lawson stay on top with Ezra Sosa?

Last week, on the Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premiere, Charity Lawson was next to last when it came to dancing, but she was on top with her score.

She and Artem danced a Tango to Rihanna’s Only Girl in the World, which earned them rave reviews from the judges.

Ultimately, they scored a total of 22 out of 30, bringing in 8-7-7 from the judges, which was the highest score of the night.

For week 2, Charity and Ezra will dance a Cha Cha to Ricky Martin’s She Bangs. Fingers crossed that they’ll be able to get their chemistry right for the passionate dance and give us a show like Charity and Artem did on the season premiere.

One Dancing with the Stars competitor has already gone home

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars has already said goodbye to one celebrity dancer and their pro partner.

After quite a bit of strike drama leading up to the season premiere, there were questions about whether Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki would dance at all.

In a last-minute deal, the WGA strike ended, allowing Matt to hit the ballroom floor, and unfortunately, his first dance was also his last.

He and Koko danced a lively Cha Cha to Poison by Bel Biv Devoe, and the judges just didn’t think there was enough Cha Cha in it, landing him in the bottom two alongside RHOBH husband, Mauricio Umansky.

After tallying up the judges’ scores and the fan vote, it was Matt Walsh who was sent home.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.