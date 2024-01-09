Fans beg Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg to go on Dancing with the Stars — See their ‘Perfect 10’ moves

If you ask Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s fans, they’ve got what it takes to give it a go on Dancing with the Stars.

The fun-loving couple showed off their dance moves recently in a video to start their week on the right foot so to speak.

Donnie and Jenny’s recording impressed their fans and got them talking about a possible appearance on the popular dance competition television series Dancing with the Stars.

Donnie uploaded a video of himself and his beautiful bride cutting a rug on Instagram, much to the delight of his 1.9 million followers on the social media platform.

Donnie and Jenny showcased their fancy footwork while dressed to the nines — Donnie in a black suit and Jenny in a swingy black dress and glittery heels.

Donnie twirled and dipped Jenny several times in their impressive dance recording, set to a remix of Dancing Queen by ABBA.

In the accompanying caption, Donnie wrote, “Dancing into the new week like. 🕺🏼💃🏼 ❤️,” adding the hashtags #ᴍᴏɴᴅᴀʏᴍᴏᴛɪᴠᴀᴛɪᴏɴ, #mondaymood, #dance, #dancing, and #thankful.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy’s fans are hopeful to see a Dancing with the Stars appearance for the couple

Nearly 60,000 of Donnie’s fans and followers liked the video, and in the comments section, several of his admirers suggested that he and Jenny take their talent to the small screen on Dancing with the Stars.

“You need to go on @dancingwiththestars,” penned one of the commenters.

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “You two should be on @dancingwiththestars.”

“Dancing with the Stars!!!” read another comment from an Instagram user, and in response, another fan replied, “Yes.”

“It’s a perfect 10!” said @alextexmuc, while @yvonne_903 called Donnie and Jenny the “Modern day Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.”

Jenny also showed up in the comments to let Donnie’s followers know that she can “move with a little booze” in her. “Well sort of,” she added.

Donnie replied with several emojis to prove that he was impressed with his wife’s dancing ability.

Donnie appeared on DWTS once, and Jenny has been asked, but ‘just can’t do it’

Donnie has certainly proven that he’s got what it takes to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Not only has he showcased his dancing skills over the years with NKOTB, but he also appeared on Dancing with the Stars, just not as a contestant.

In 2011, Donnie joined his NKOTB bandmate, Joey McIntyre, for a cameo appearance on the show and blew away viewers with their stellar performance.

For her part, Jenny has never competed in Dancing with the Stars but has claimed that she’s been asked to repeatedly.

During a 2011 interview, Jenny told The Hollywood Reporter of a possible DWTS gig, “They ask me every year, and I just can’t do it.”

“I tell them why: You guys keep saying every year you’re going to get A-List people, and then it’s the girl that was with George Clooney,” Jenny continued. “They better talk the walk or walk the talk — whatever that saying is.”