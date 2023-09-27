How old is Barry Williams? The Brady Bunch icon wants to be oldest to win DWTS

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is upon us, and already, we’re starting to see who can swivel their hips and who might need to work a bit harder if they want to make it to the end.

One contender for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy is The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams.

Barry is dancing with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd this season, and if she was hoping to get done early and head home to her new baby, she better think again.

The Brady Bunch star is no slouch on the dance floor and even earned one of the higher scores of the night.

The judges heaped praise on Barry and Peta and even encouraged him in his effort to win the whole season.

Barry has a lot of support from fans, too, as many viewers are tuning in to see if he can loosen his hips and hit his moves.

Not to mention that Barry’s Brady Bunch family is also paying attention, with Maureen McCormick, who also competed on the show, sending out a tweet in support.

Wishing the loveliest fellow all the best tonight on🕺🏻#DWTS !!! Goooo Barry!!! @MrBarryWilliams xoxo pic.twitter.com/JiAATw63me — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 26, 2023

Barry Williams wants to be the oldest celebrity to win Dancing with the Stars

Barry Williams, who famously played Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch, is 68 years old. He was born on September 30, 1954, which means he has a birthday coming up in just a few days and will then be 69 years old.

If he can win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this season, he will be the oldest celebrity to take home the top prize on Dancing with the Stars.

The oldest person to win is a close friend of Barry’s and someone he already claimed he spoke with before joining Season 32 to compete. Donny Osmond, who is currently 65 years old, took home his Mirrorball Trophy in 2009 when he was 51.

When Barry was asked how Donny felt about challenging his record, he claimed that Donny was all for it. Hopefully, Donny has been voting to keep his friend in the competition because someone is going home on premiere night, and the fans voting at home will play a big part in who that is.

Barry Williams danced the foxtrot with Peta Murgatroyd to It’s A Sunshine Day

For their first dance, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd shook and shimmied an impressive foxtrot to The Brady Bunch song It’s a Sunshine Day.

This isn’t the first time that song has been performed on the show, as Barry’s Brady Bunch co-star Maureen McCormick also used the 70s hit when she was on the show.

Making it even more special, the Season 32 premiere of Dancing with the Stars fell on the 54th anniversary of The Brady Bunch’s premiere.

Barry and Peta scored 16 out of 30 from the judges for their fearless foxtrot, bringing in one of the best scores of the night so far.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.