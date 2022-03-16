DWTS: Sharna Burgess takes fans on a journey through her pregnancy so far

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess is pregnant with her first child, a son she will share with Brian Austin Green.

While this is Brian’s fifth son, this is Sharna’s first child, and she is sharing her joys and pains with her fans on Instagram.

Most recently, Sharna posted a video that showed different moments throughout her pregnancy journey, including the moment she learned she was pregnant and when she told her family the good news.

Sharna Burgess posts video of pregnancy journey

“On the 29th of October at 9:06 p.m… my whole world changed,” Sharna wrote on the clip of her crying with a positive pregnancy test. “It wasn’t planned but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.”

She went on to show her and Brian driving together, both looking very happy about the news.

They then moved on to Sharna’s mother, who uttered an excited profanity, which she gleefully shared in text over the video.

She moved on to show them telling her dad, who said that it was “magic.” This was sad because she said her father was happy he would become a grandfather, but then he died one month later.

“And now it’s my turn to be a parent. I will give it my everything and hope I do half as good a job [as] mine did,” Sharna said.

She then captioned the video: “I can’t watch this without crying. It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way.”

Sharna is due to give birth in July

Sharna also posted that she had “3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent. I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him.”

Sharna is due on July 4, teasing that the entire world could celebrate the birth of her son with her.

Brian has four other sons, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox, and 20-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return in late 2022 to ABC.