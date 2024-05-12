DWTS fans demand pro dancer’s return for Season 33 amid feud rumors

Dancing With the Stars is on its way back for another season, and many viewers are hoping for the return of a fan-favorite dancer.

Monsters and Critics recently reported ABC renewed DWTS for Season 33, with several other popular shows returning to the network.

However, the announcement of the professional dancers and celebrity contestants for the cast has yet to arrive.

That typically happens a month or so before the season premiere date, with Good Morning America revealing the DWTS cast.

However, many fans have already started lobbying for the return of Rylee Arnold, a newcomer among the professional dancers, and sister of DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold.

Rylee debuted in Season 32, but based on speculation, she could be feuding with her co-star.

Fans are demanding Rylee’s return for DWTS Season 33

Earlier this week, the DWTS Instagram page revealed the return of the dance competition series for Season 33.

“The Mirrorball will be shining bright when #DWTS returns with a new season LIVE on ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu,” DWTS’ IG caption said.

It resulted in over 39,000 likes and 740-plus comments as fans reacted to the announcement. Many fans mentioned wanting to see Rylee back on the dancefloor for her second season.

“cool now bring back rylee,” one commenter wrote.

“Someone get Ross lynch on this next season with Rylee, I’m BEGGING,” a commenter said, referring to the Disney Channel actor and singer from bands R5 and Driver Era.

Another commenter indicated they wouldn’t watch if Rylee wasn’t on Season 33.

Rylee also stopped by to support the show, possibly teasing her return for fans.

“Let’s goooo 🤩🤩🤩🤩,” she wrote in the comments, and fans replied to let her know their thoughts.

“we are all hoping and praying for your return to the dance floor with an amazing partner,” a commenter replied.

“we hope u return for the season!!!” another wrote, with one commenting, “RYLEE, WE WAIT ON YOU!”

Rylee is in a rumored feud with DWTS co-star

Season 32 featured Rylee’s debut, and she partnered with Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey. Many fans were shipping them as a couple due to the perception that they might be in a relationship.

During Season 32, Rylee and Jowsey appeared in multiple social media clips together, playing up their situation for fans. This was likely a campaign for votes to stay on the show. Despite their fans’ attempts to keep them on, they got eliminated ninth, just before the final five.

They appeared in a jointly shared Instagram video last month, featuring Jowsey giving Rylee a rose and the former dance partners performing some moves together.

It’s still unclear what the extent of their relationship was. Still, Jowsey launched his new podcast on YouTube several weeks ago, and Rylee’s supportive fans weren’t happy with his remarks, suggesting it wasn’t anything more than friendship.

Based on Jowsey’s comments, he had a girlfriend, and the attention that he and Rylee got during his time on DWTS hurt his situation with that girlfriend. He also referred to Rylee as a great friend but shut down the rumors that they were in a relationship.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Rylee addressed her friends and fans after Jowsey’s remarks became public, thanking them for reaching out and being supportive.

A return to Season 33 would give Rylee a fresh start as she tries to win the Mirrorball Trophy with a new celebrity partner.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.