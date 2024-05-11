GMA’s Michael Strahan and Whit Johnson surprise co-hosts during live TV segment

Michael Strahan and Whit Johnson surprised their co-hosts while live on television during Good Morning America.

Friday’s GMA episode featured Strahan, a regular at the desk, but his co-hosts weren’t Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Instead, Rebecca Jarvis replaced Roberts, and Johnson was there to fill in for Stephanopoulos.

After they previewed the show’s upcoming stories, Johnson said they’d share where to find the “best last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day.”

“I feel like we should say Happy Mother’s Day to all our moms just to get it in,” Jarvis said.

“Indeed, Happy Mother’s Day,” Strahan said, as Jarvis said, “To all the moms out there.”

Strahan and Johnson surprised their co-hosts during the GMA segment

Jarvis helped present GMA’s The Right Stuff segment with Lori Bergamotto as they shared some Mother’s Day gift deals and ideas for viewers to consider.

One was a nifty Cuisinart vertical waffle maker, which Bergamotto described as affordable at $60 and easy to use. It involved pouring the batter into the top portion and then allowing the waffles to cook over a specified time.

Additional gift ideas included a Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill and Griddle, the Lavazza Expert Coffee Machine, and the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker.

Jarvis and Bergamatto moved to a table with more gift ideas, including a collection of jams and Williams Sonoma’s Galaxy Croissants. As they were sampling some of the croissants, Strahan and Johnson emerged from the side of the set to surprise them.

Both men had beautiful bouquets, which they handed as gifts to Jarvis and Bergamotto. The women gushed and were thankful for the sweet gesture as they exchanged hugs with Strahan and Johnson.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers,” Strahan said, telling his co-hosts, “We celebrate you.”

“From all of us at GMA, we wish all of the moms out there a wonderful Mother’s Day this weekend,” GMA’s IG post caption said.

GMA viewers reacted to the hosts’ sweet gesture

Fans and viewers shared their thoughts after seeing a clip of Strahan and Johnson giving the women their flowers for Mother’s Day, and most were impressed by their gesture.

“Love that!” wrote one commenter, while another called it “Amazing.”

“These men didn’t go extinct as we thought. I want both to go please,” a commenter wrote.

“So lovely,” another commenter said.

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

GMA hosts to celebrate Mother’s Day

Jarvis, a Celebrity Apprentice finalist and ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent, is married to Matthew Pierce Hanson and has two children.

The couple has a daughter, Isabella, and a son, Leo. Jarvis shared a special moment that their daughter got to experience thanks to being part of ABC and Good Morning America.

Johnson has two children with Andrea Fujii, whom he’s been married to since 2007.

Bergamotto has three children: daughters Gemma and Stella and son Leo. She often posts on her social media about them and her significant other, Nick.

In an Instagram post from two weeks ago, Bergamotto brought her “actual family” to meet her work family at Good Morning America. That included her young daughter Stella, who said, “I like work!” during the visit.

Strahan has several children with two former wives. He shares a daughter, Tanita, and a son, Michael Anthony, with Wanda Hutchins, whom he was married to from 1992 to 1996.

He also has twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella Strahan, whom he shares with his ex, Jean Muggli. Strahan and Muggli were married from 1999 to 2006.

She is still seen regularly as part of their lives, including appearances in YouTube vlogs about Isabella’s health journey to recovery after last year’s diagnosis of a brain cancer tumor.