Duggar family names — Here’s 5 of the worst

The Duggars are known for many things, but choosing great names isn’t one of them.

From choosing names with the same first letter to using off-the-wall names, there are many terrible choices to discuss.

And what’s worse is several Duggar siblings are not yet married or don’t have any children so there’s a good chance that more bad names are coming.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar used J names for all of their children, and their grandchildren have some unique names, too.

Some of these monikers seem to have no rhyme or reason, especially when some siblings have chosen not to use a theme as their parents did with them.

Let’s look at some of the worst Duggar names and why they are so terrible.

Madyson Duggar

Josh and Anna Duggar followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s letter theme for naming their children, and they went a step further and chose a super cringy name for their seventh (and likely last) child.

Choosing M names isn’t the worst part of their naming problems, though it is odd that they followed his parents’ way of doing it.

While Josh was fighting his case dealing with child sexual abuse material (CSAM), Anna was pregnant with their seventh child. He was arrested shortly after they announced the news, and Madyson Lily Duggar was born in November 2021.

The irony is not lost on us, though.

Madyson is a reasonably popular name. However, using it after Josh Duggar was a part of the Ashley Madison breach in 2015 is a terrible choice.

With only four girls in their brood of seven, several other M names would have been much better.

Spurgeon Seewald

When Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald announced they were expecting their first child, no one could have guessed how terrible his name would be.

Spurgeon Elliot Seewald was born in November 2015, and Jessa and Ben were proud to announce his name.

The couple chose to name him after Charles Spurgeon, a British preacher. And while the meaning behind the name isn’t shocking, why they didn’t go with Charles instead of Spurgeon is beyond comprehension.

They call him “Spurgy” as a nickname, which is also super cringe.

Jubilee Duggar

The circumstances surrounding Jubilee Duggar’s birth are heartbreaking. The name Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar chose for their stillborn daughter wasn’t a good one.

Jubilee came into the world in December 2011 and would have been the Duggars’ 20th child. She is the second child the couple lost, but their first experience was well before the 20-week mark.

They chose the name because of the meaning: joyful celebration of peace. Her middle name was Shalom, which is where the peace comes from.

There was a special episode dedicated to the baby girl, and the funeral held for her was attended by hundreds of people.

Johannah Duggar

Coming up with J names seemed complicated for Jim Bob and Michelle as their brood grew.

Johannah sounds similar to Joy-Anna enough that it could be misconstrued as the same name.

The siblings call her “Hannie,” not Johannah, which is probably for the best.

There were many decent unused J names like Julie, Jacqueline, Julia, Jade, and Janelle.

While Johannah certainly isn’t the worst on the list, it is unoriginal and mimics Joy-Anna, one of the older Duggar daughters.

Gunner Forsyth

It seems Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may have a letter theme going on for their boys.

Their oldest son is Gideon, but Gunner is high on the list regarding lousy boy names.

When he was born in May 2023, critics blamed Joy and Austin for choosing his name. If they decided to stick with G names, there were better options like Gregory, Gavin, or almost anything else.

As he grows up, it will be interesting to see if Gunner is what he continues to be called or if he’ll use a nickname instead.

There are so many awful Duggar names, but these are the worst of the over 50 family members. Honorable mentions include Israel Dillard, Fern Elliana Seewald, and Truett Duggar.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.