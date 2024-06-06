Drew Basile from Survivor 45 plays Jeopardy! on upcoming episode

Mark those calendars, Survivor fans!

A Survivor 45 alum is appearing on an upcoming episode of the quiz show Jeopardy!.

Drew Basile was recently seen in Fiji as a Survivor 45 cast member.

And if you told Survivor fans watching that season that Drew would later play Jeopardy!, nobody would have been surprised.

Drew was part of the Survivor season that saw Dee Valladares beat Austin Li Coon at the final Tribal Council. Jake O’Kane finished in third place.

Drew finished in sixth place, making it to Day 23 before getting eliminated and becoming the sixth jury member. He voted for Austin to win, but Dee emerged with the 5-3 victory.

From Survivor in Fiji to the Jeopardy! stage in California

“IT’S HAPPENING! I’m going on JEOPARDY June 19th,” Drew announced with a new X post.

“The haters have long called me a know-it-all. It’s time to prove them right. #Jeopardy,” he added.

His X announcement included two photos. The first shows Drew posing with the new Jeopardy! host, Ken Jennings.

Drew is shown standing at his podium in the second photo.

Check your local television listings for the exact time of the episode, but Drew Basile will be playing on Wednesday, June 19.

IT’S HAPPENING! I’m going on JEOPARDY June 19th. The haters have long called me a know-it-all. It’s time to prove them right. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/ElwWF4jQ0Q — Drew Basile (@DrewBasile45) June 4, 2024

Fans show their support for Drew

Many positive comments have followed Drew’s social media post. A few of them are shared below.

“This is amazing,” wrote one follower.

“Congrats! Bring metaphors and analogies!” posted entertainment writer Dalton Ross.

“Woohoo let’s goooo,” wrote fellow Survivor alum Hai Giang.

Followers share their support for Drew going on Jeopardy!. Pic credit: @DrewBasile45/X

More news from the world of Survivor

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+, including the season that featured Drew Basile (Survivor 45).

As a reminder, Drew appears on the June 19 Jeopardy! episode. It has been taped in advance, and Drew will likely write more about it as the day arrives.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.