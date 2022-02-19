Drea Wheeler on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Drea Wheeler on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 returns in March for its new season and CBS released the new group of players

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 35-year-old fitness consultant from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, named Drea Wheeler. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Drea Wheeler on Survivor 42?

Drea Wheeler is a 35-year-old fitness consultant who started her own business that helped bring her great success.

However, things were not always easy for her. She lost her father when she was only 17.

“He was my pops, my dad,” Drea said in an interview. “He was my stepdad, but he raised me as if I was his own. And as I’m older, I have a husband, I realized how special that was.”

She also said that she would watch Survivor and not believe she could ever see a Black woman like her succeed on the show. However, she said over the years, she would see different people from different cultures and it gave her an idea.

“Maybe I can be the first Drea. Maybe there’s a kid out there who’s like me,” she said, hoping she can become a role model for a little girl who could then follow in her footsteps.

Sign up for our newsletter!

How can you follow Drea Wheeler on Instagram?

Survivor fans can follow Drea Wheeler on Instagram at @drea_wheeler.

She has over 667,000 followers, one of the biggest on Survivor 42, and has 810 posts on her account.

Her bio refers to her as a “globe trotting fitness BOSS BABE giving bodylicious workouts with my equipment.”

She recently posted a video from Survivor 42 with the caption, “Feeling like I can take the world on after my @survivorcbs experience”

Survivor fans who follow her will find lots of photos and videos of her workouts as well as her out and around the great outdoors.

What are Drea Wheeler’s skills for Survivor 42?

Drea said that the life she lived after losing her dad is what she believes can propel her on to victory.

“But when you lose someone in your life young, especially at 17, for me, I just knew that I would take all the risks that I had to do because tomorrow’s not guaranteed,” Drea said.

“People say that I’m very much a high-risk taker, but I find it’s just that I’m just living my life. Because I know tomorrow’s my guarantee. So that for sure has prepared me for this. I’m going to play this game like it’s my second chance for sure.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.