Drake wins massive NBA Playoffs bet thanks to Golden State Warriors

Drake attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO show Euphoria, held in Hollywood, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Drake isn’t only known for his hit songs anymore, as the rapper’s penchant for gambling has made headlines over the years, with some huge wagers between him and his friends or via sportsbooks.

He recently cashed in on a substantial bet thanks to Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors, as the team extended their successful NBA Playoffs run.

That seemingly defied the infamous Drake Curse, which speculates that any team or sports star the rapper is associated with tends to suffer some sort of misfortune.

Drake wins huge bet on Golden State Warriors

Weeks ago, Monsters and Critics reported about the large NBA bet Drake placed on the Golden State Warriors. The 35-year-old reportedly put $200,000 on the team via the Stake online casino and sportsbook.

He bet that Golden State would be the winners of the Western Conference in this year’s playoffs. The team successfully did that on Thursday night, defeating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5, 120-110, to take the series 4-1.

That put Golden State back in the NBA Finals, giving the team a return after three years away. Their last appearance saw them lose to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Ironically, the Raptors are Drake’s team of choice because he hails from Canada.

However, the Warriors may be his team for now. The team is healthy, and while they may no longer have Kevin Durant like 2019’s team, they have sharpshooter Klay Thompson back. Thompson was instrumental in Golden State’s Game 5 win over the Mavs, scoring 32 points.

With the Warriors winning the Western Conference, Drake reportedly collected $1 million in winnings off his $200,000 bet. For proof of the bet, check out the screenshot below via Bleacher Report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bet mentioned above was one of the latest wins for Drake, as he also cashed in on a wager on the Super Bowl earlier this year after putting up about a million worth of bets on the game.

Drake shows support for J. Cole’s CEBL debut

Not only was Drake recently cheering on the Golden State Warriors, but he cheered on fellow rapper J. Cole, who recently joined the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). Cole previously had a stint in the Basketball Africa League with the Rwanda-based Patriots Basketball Club.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Champagne Papi shared a screenshot of a flatscreen television on the wall, showing a moment from the game as the 37-year-old J. Cole is standing with his back to the camera and displaying his No. 15 Shooting Stars jersey.

Based on a Complex report, Cole logged just under 15 minutes of game time, scoring three points on 1-of-4 shooting in his CEBL debut. The rapper, who’s teamed up with Drake on a few tracks before, also recorded a rebound and an assist in his time on the court.

J. Cole’s debut album was Cole World: The Sideline Story in 2011 and included In the Morning, originally a song on Cole’s Friday Night Lights mixtape, which Drake dropped a verse on.