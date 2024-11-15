Dorit Kemsley drags Sutton Stracke for saying she had ‘enough surgery’ to look ‘pretty’

Andy Cohen teased an activated Dorit Kemsley this season, and we’re seeing hints of that in her interviews.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been doing press for Season 14, and we’re noticing a different side to the fashionista.

She dragged Sutton Stracke during a recent interview, boldly telling the Southern Belle to bring it on.

Sutton was the one who threw the first jab at her castmate in a video that was shared on social media.

The 53-year-old is getting a taste of her own medicine after making a shady comment about Dorit having “enough surgery” to look pretty.

Sutton might have been the one who lit that flame, but Dorit just threw gasoline on the fire.

We’ve never seen this side of Dorit, but it will certainly be a welcome change in Season 14.

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley drags Sutton Stracke over her plastic surgery comment

Dorit has been going through a lot over the past several months, and the RHOBH star is making it known that she’s done being a pushover.

She clapped back at Sutton during an appearance on the Virtual Reali-Tea Podcast and addressed her shady chat with RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow.

“I think Lisa Barlow had said, ‘Well, she’s pretty,’ and Sutton said, ‘Well, anyone can be pretty, you know, with plastic surgery’ — insinuating that I had to have plastic surgery to be pretty,” shared Dorit.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘Why hasn’t Sutton done it then?'” retorted Dorit. “She has the money, right? She can afford vodka and plastic surgery, so why hasn’t she done it, if it’s that easy?”

In case you missed it Sutton trashed Dorit while playing a guessing game with Lisa Barlow for MTV UK.

Lisa threw the first shade giving a clue, that the cast member whose card she was holding “lives way above her means.”

“Oh it’s Dorit” responded Sutton.

As the two discussed the Beverly Beach founder, Lisa exclaimed “She’s pretty though.”

“Well, when you’ve had enough surgery anybody can be pretty,” responded Sutton.

Dorit denies plastic surgery claims and tells critics to ‘bring it on’

Dorit Kemsley also responded to the plastic surgery claims during her interview.

“I promise you, I would happily, happily tell you if I did anything other than my boobs, any plastic surgery, and I have not!” declared the RHOBH star.

Meanwhile, Dorit has grown exhausted with Sutton’s behavior, noting that she wasn’t surprised by her latest shade.

“She likes the attention; she likes the headlines,” noted the mom of two. “But what she doesn’t like and doesn’t do very well with is dealing with the consequences.”

“Listen, the b*****s who want to come for me, bring it on!” she continued.

Check out Dorit’s clapback below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.