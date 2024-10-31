Dorit Kemsley’s appearance causes a stir among RHOBH fans: ‘OMG… what happened?’

Dorit Kemsley’s latest post is causing a stir online as people struggle to recognize The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Dorit is known for sparking conversation about her looks, but this time, it’s not her trendy designer labels causing her followers to do a double take.

The mom of two shared a video online speaking on women’s health, but unfortunately, her altered appearance has overshadowed the message.

The comment section of her post has quickly filled up with comments about AI, Facetune, and filters as they try to figure out what’s going on with Dorit’s face.

Meanwhile, it won’t be long before RHOBH returns, and we will see a side of Dorit we’ve never seen before.

The 48-year-old is now single, and we’ll see how she navigates her split from PK while dealing with the drama in her friend group.

For now, though, the question is, what’s going on with her changing appearance?

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley’s appearance causes a stir

The RHOBH star posted an Instagram video opening up about her perimenopausal journey and how she’s been able to deal with that.

Despite the serious message, Dorit’s appearance in the clip was hard to ignore, as people questioned what was happening.

“The AI of it all is just taking away from the message,” reasoned a commenter. “I’m wayyy too busy trying to figure out this face filter that I can’t hear anything that she is saying.”

“Where is the old Dorit???” exclaimed someone else. “It’s okay to take care of yourself but she looks sooo different.”

One Instagram user asked, “What happened to your looks, 😢 I was like who is this? The DoritKemsleys before was better than this one! Omg!”

Another added, “OMG 😳😳😳😳 Help! What happened”

“Filters much!! Shame you don’t need them,” said someone else.

Dorit will navigate her separation from PK in Season 14

Dorit has been going through a lot over the past several months after announcing her separation from her estranged husband, PK.

Season 14 promises an interesting storyline for Dorit as she opens up to the women and shares that her marital struggles run deeper than she previously admitted.

As she navigates her separation from PK, the mom of two deals with a rollercoaster of emotions while trying to shield their children from the fallout.

Discovering her voice, she’s not afraid to speak up for what she wants out of her relationships, including her friendships, as the teaser shows an intense altercation with her once close friend Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.