Dorit Kemsley is done being a ‘pushover’ as she teases ‘a very different Dorit’ in Season 14

Dorit Kemsley has endured plenty over the past few years but entered Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a new woman.

The mom of two confessed that viewers will see a “very different” side of her when the popular series returns.

It will be interesting to see how viewers react to the new Dorit, who’s now embroiled in a feud with her former close friend Kyle Richards.

However, Kyle isn’t the only cast member butting heads with the fashionista; it seems most of the drama is centered around her.

So much so that she’s been dubbed the season’s villain, and it seems the newly single 48-year-old is leaning into that.

During a recent interview, Dorit confessed that she went into filing with a new mindset and was done with people taking her kindness for weakness.

Dorit opened up to RHONY alum Dorinda Medley during an interview with Us Weekly.

The RHOBH star has been a topic of conversation as the Season 14 trailer featured an altercation with Kyle.

Dorit teased much more than that, noting that she had lost her voice and confidence after her 2021 home invasion but started to feel more like herself before filming Season 14.

“Going into the season, I was over it,” exclaimed the Beverly Beach founder, referencing her marriage and friendships. “I was over those who think they can walk all over you at your weakest.”

The Bravo star said she felt “very confident, very strong, very firm, and I wasn’t taking s**t.”

“Definitely going to see a very different Dorit to who you’ve seen in the last few years, for sure,” she added.

Dorit Kemsley teases ‘thrilling, exciting’ season

During her chat with Dorinda, the RHOBH star reasoned that the altercations with cast members were warranted, adding that she doesn’t enjoy having issues with her co-stars.

However, Dorit said she was done with people taking her kindness for weakness and needed to stand her ground.

She didn’t name anyone or share details about what happened during filming.

Dorit hinted that she had to put a few people in their places, adding, “You need to remind people that ‘No, I’m not a pushover, no, I’m not accepting of this!'”

“You have to, almost overcompensate because you’re dealing with, unfortunately, people that will take advantage of when they can,” she continued.

“It’s going to be a very thrilling, exciting season for sure.”

Check out Dorit Kemsley’s chat with Dorinda Medley below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.