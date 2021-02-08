Dorit Kemsley defends Erika Jayne, asks RHOBH fans to give costar a break amid ‘bullying’

Dorit Kemsley publicly defends RHOBH costar Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley speaks out on behalf of her costar Erika Jayne for the first time since Erika’s controversial divorce and estranged husband’s legal issues.

One Twitter user accused Erika of being in her and her husband’s multi-million dollar mansion even though she claimed that she moved out into her own apartment.

The concerned user posted on one of Erika’s recent Instagram posts. In the picture, she stands on a balcony wearing a sweatsuit while her dog stands behind her.

“He always has my back,” Erika captioned the post.

“One of our best followers sent me this Instagram photo. Does anyone know where this photo was taken? It was posted on 2/5/21 and looks like the Girardi Pasadena home? Did @erikajayne make a mistake here?” @RonaldRichards asked. “I thought we would through this out before Super Bowl. Please ID for us.”

While the majority of the RHOBH cast has kept quiet about the controversy surrounding Erika, Dorit has finally spoken out to defend Erika.

“I can 100% confirm this was NOT at the Pasadena home,” Dorit tweeted. “Please, give her a break already! Innocent until proven guilty. This has moved beyond reporting to full on bullying.”

I can 100% confirm this was NOT at the Pasadena home. Please, give her a break already! Innocent until proven guilty. This has moved beyond reporting to full on bullying. 🙏🏼 — Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley1) February 8, 2021

Erika’s new place

Erika reportedly moved out of her Pasadena home just weeks after filing for divorce from Tom Girardi.

Erika moved into a $1 million apartment in L.A. Her new, cozy home has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The place is also decorated artfully and has a rooftop pool and gym.

Erika has seemingly made a clean break from Tom as he recently had to be placed under conservatorship by his brother.

Additionally, their mansion was reportedly robbed last month just days before he was placed under conservatorship.

While detectives are unsure of what was stolen, there was reportedly evidence of a forced entry through a broken window.

Erika will talk about her divorce on the show

One source close to Erika told Us Weekly that Erika plans to address her controversial divorce on the upcoming season of RHOBH as fans have pleaded.

“Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there,” the source revealed.

“She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back,” the source added. “In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in the process of filming. While they had to go on pause briefly after cast members came down with COVID-19, they were able to pick up where they left off after two weeks of quarantine.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.