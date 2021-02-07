Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s mansion burglarized days before lawyer’s brother granted conservatorship

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi were robbed just before Tom was placed under conservatorship. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s mansion was robbed just before Tom was placed under a temporary conservatorship.

According to Page Six, their $16 million property was targeted on January 22. Police received a report that evening that someone entered the mansion forcibly. Detectives confirmed that there were signs of forced entry through a broken window.

Detectives are reportedly unaware of what exactly was stolen from the mansion.

The robbery happened just months after Erika filed for divorce from Tom and moved out into a $1.5 million one-bedroom apartment.

The robbery happened days before applying for conservatorship

The January 22 alleged robbery occurred just days before Tom’s brother, Robert Girardi, was granted temporary conservatorship over his brother.

Tom was left to his own devices after Erika moved out but he was allegedly unable to afford to pay a housekeeper.

The Blast attained documents stating that Robert believed that Tom was incapable of caring for himself on a daily basis.

“Thomas V. Girardi (“Tom”) is a renowned trial lawyer, responsible for some of the most notable mass tort verdicts in California. However, at age 81, Tom’s current condition has sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance,” the documents read. “His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place.”

Tom was in the process of being assessed for alleged memory loss when the temporary conservatorship was granted.

Robert is granted conservatorship over Tom

Robert was granted temporary conservatorship over Tom in early February.

Tom reportedly wasn’t able to comprehend what a bankruptcy court case he is facing was about.

Robert will also now have control over Tom’s counsel for additional cases he is involved in.

Tom is currently being sued for allegedly embezzling funds from Lion Air victims he represented. Several other lawsuits accuse him of fraud and breaching a contract.

“There was an urgent need for Bob Girardi to have the power to engage counsel in the bankruptcy proceeding on his brother’s behalf, and Tom’s court-appointed counsel clearly agreed, as did the court today,” Robert’s attorney told Page Six.

Erika has claimed that she was unaware of Tom committing any alleged crimes he has been accused of. While some have accused her of filing for divorce to protect their funds, Erika claimed that she actually divorced him because she discovered that he was cheating on her.

Reportedly, Erika plans to open up on the matter as much as she can during the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.