Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has moved out of the Pasadena home she shared with her husband, Tom Girardi, and downsized by moving into an L.A. condo amid their pending divorce.

The Sun describes her new crib as a “hipster-style, one-bed, two-bath condo” and a property website claims that her condo belongs to one of the most “glamorous” historic buildings in L.A.

Erika reportedly pays $7,000 a month for the new place.

The West Hollywood condo is reportedly very artistic in nature. Colorful art pieces hang on the condo’s walls accompanied by a grand piano. Erika can also keep in shape for her performances with a rooftop pool and gym.

Erika’s $1 million dollar condo sounds like a good fit for her current needs. However, the tiny condo is a big shift from the $8.5 million mansion she shared with her ex-husband.

She has reportedly also asked Tom for spousal support to help pay for the new place in addition to paying for her attorney fees.

Erika and Tom’s Divorce

Erika announced that she had filed for divorce from Tom on November 3.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika said in a statement to E! News.

“This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

However, a source disclosed to InTouch that the two had grown apart long before then.

“Erika and Tom have led separate lives for years,” the insider shared. “[She] would go off touring and doing her own thing, and Tom would do his.”

The source alleged that the pandemic is what caused Erika to pull the trigger and file for divorce.

“The pandemic is having a mental impact on everyone, and Erika’s been reflecting on what she wants moving forward. Being married to Tom isn’t part of her plan,” the source added.

Tom has also been hit with two lawsuits, which may have influenced Erika’s decision.

Erika’s affair rumors

The couple was not only distant, but they also may have not been faithful to each other.

Sources have told former RHOBH star, Dana Wilkey, that Erika has a new man. However, the relationship isn’t actually new as they have reportedly been “sleeping together for years.”

Dana Wilkey posted an exchange that she had with another source on her Instagram page who knew the identity of the mystery man. The source claims that Erika has been seeing music producer Scooter Braun.

Fans have also speculated that Erika had an affair with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.