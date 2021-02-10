Dorinda Medley misses being on Real Housewives of New York

Dorinda Medley has been missing filming for RHONY. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley reveals how she really feels about no longer being on the show.

Dorinda sat down for an interview with Us Weekly to discuss her partnership with Nutrisystem.

When asked if she missed filming for RHONY, she responds, “Of course.”

However, she has been trying to stay optimistic about her departure.

“My mother said to me when the whole thing happened with Housewives, ‘Sometimes God does for you that what you cannot do for yourself,’” Dorinda said about reconciling with no longer being on the show.

She made the best of the opportunity and used her time off the show to work on herself.

“And it’s been a blessing to have the time off, because every once in a while, it’s important to stop reset, think, regroup. Because we get lost, right? Lost in whatever this is: Housewife fame. The city. Wants, desires,” she admits.

She adds that it feels, “really nice just to kind of reset and find Dorinda again. Not Dorinda the Housewife. Not Dorinda, John Dan’s daughter. Not Dorinda, Richard’s wife. Just Dorinda. I found it very empowering.”

What has Dorinda been up to since leaving RHONY?

Since she’s no longer a New York City Housewife, Dorinda decided to sell her NYC apartment.

She has made herself at home at her place in the Berkshires.

She has also been settling into single life since recently splitting with John Mahdessian.

Since leaving, she has remained in touch with RHONY stars Heather Thomson and even RHONY, newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

Unfortunately, she had a fallout with Ramona Singer over politics.

Dorinda left RHONY after six seasons on the show

Dorinda’s RHONY career ended after Season 12. She announced her departure in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end,” she wrote in the caption. “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment,” she concluded the post.

Fortunately for RHONY fans, filming Season 13 is underway!

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.