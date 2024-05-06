Dolores Catania says Rachel Fuda’s cropped photo excluding Teresa Giudice was ‘retaliation’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans dragged Rachel Fuda on social media after she cropped Teresa Giudice out of the Season 14 group photo, but was she justified?

We’re getting more information about why she made that move, and according to Dolores Catania, it wasn’t Rachel who started it.

She noted that Rachel was in retaliation for something that Teresa started and the newbie was clapping back.

Fans of the show are aware that Teresa and her husband Luis Ruelas are feuding with Rachel and her husband John Fuda, so they assumed the cropped photo was about that.

Now that we have more clarity on the situation let’s see if RHONJ fans will change their tune or continue to bash the brunette beauty.

Meanwhile, Season 14 recently premiered and it kicked off with an altercation between Teresa and the Fudas with much more to come as the season plays out.

Dolores Catania defends Rachel Fuda for cropping Teresa Giudice from their group photo

Dolores added some context to Rachel’s photo-cropping controversy that garnered backlash from fans and reasoned that the second-season cast member had a reason for doing it.

While chatting it up with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Dolores the RHONJ star asked if Rachel was being “petty” with her actions.

“I wish that she hadn’t, but they had done that to her. That was done first,” confessed Dolores. “It wasn’t petty, it was retaliation.”

When asked to share more details, Dolores said there was another group photo where “Teresa cropped out everybody but me, Jen and her.”

Andy expressed surprise at the revelation, noting that when Rachel was getting dragged online no one spoke up to say Teresa was the one who started it.

“It was [Rachel]… getting her back for her doing that,” Dolores responded.

Is there any hope for Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice?

After the first episode of Season 14 aired, Dolores also hinted at the current state of Teresa and Melissa Gorga’s relationship.

At the reunion, the women agreed to never speak to each other again, and they filmed Season 14 without communication.

Andy Cohen has already stated that the show won’t be sustainable with things the way they are, but Dolores does not see any hope of a reconciliation between the two.

During her WWHL appearance, the RHONJ star reasoned that Teresa’s nemesis Margaret Josephs would be more likely to be back on speaking terms with her before Melissa.

That speaks volumes because Teresa and Margaret’s feud runs deep and they are no longer on speaking terms.

“If I had to pick, the worse of two evils is still evil,” said Dolores laughingly. “I’m gonna go with Margaret.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.