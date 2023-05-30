Does Erika Jayne have a type? RHOBH star spotted in Beverly Hills with older man

Has Erika Jayne snagged herself a new man after her split from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi?

That’s what some people are speculating after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted out with an older man — 72-year-old Florida attorney Jim Wilkes.

If so, the XXPENS$VE singer certainly has a type because Jim is much older than she is… 21 years to be precise. The age gap between Erika and Tom was 32 years.

Erika has previously talked about her dating life and revealed that she is just having fun.

It appears the 51-year-old is still going through that phase, or at least that’s what it looks like since she hasn’t publicly admitted to a relationship.

Since filing to end her 21-year marriage to Tom, Erika hasn’t been serious with anyone, but now a recent photo has tongues wagging.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne is red hot for an outing with an older man

The RHOBH star was spotted over the weekend dressed in dark sunglasses, red pumps, and red leather pants.

Erika rocked the red-hot getup for what seemed like a date with Jim.

The photo posted online showed Erika walking out of the building with Jim a few steps behind her. And while he’s older than the Bravolebrity, he appears to be young at heart as he wore a leather jacket and sunglasses.

erika jayne spotted on a date #rhobh pic.twitter.com/Vik4m0F1YO — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) May 28, 2023

Jim also knows Erika’s ex, Tom Girardi. Back in 2016, he posted a photo of them together, looking quite chummy.

Great meeting with Tom Girardi to develop strategies to hold SoCal accountable for massive Aliso Canyon gas disaster pic.twitter.com/IESp3tccta — Jim Wilkes (@1jwilkes) February 18, 2016

Jim has allegedly been helping take care of Erika’s legal bills in recent months, which have already amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Last year, Instagram account @thebravodocket posted information first reported by Law360 stating that Erika Jayne received large sums from Jim’s law firm to cover her legal fees.

That information was filed in a pleading where a firm sued Erika, her company, EJ Global LLC, and Tom’s firm, Girardi Keese, for alleged unpaid fees.

Erika Jayne’s alleged new man was recently arrested on misdemeanor battery charges

In April, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Jim was arrested on charges of “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and misdemeanor battery.”

It came after Jim reportedly got into a heated altercation with a woman in the home they shared. After she allegedly hit him in the face, he is accused of putting a gun to her temple, then her torso, and threatening to kill her. However, Jim has denied that.

Jim’s attorney states, “He was attacked and he was defending himself.”

Someone else who has caught wind of Jim’s arrest is Ronald Richards, prior special counsel for the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case.

Ronald posted Jim’s mugshot on Twitter and wrote, “Wow.”

This was sent over, wow! pic.twitter.com/MZBkgFvanD — Ronald Richards (@RonaldRichards) May 28, 2023

He also posted and commented on Erika’s late-night outing with Jim and opined that the two are not dating.

“This was posted as a date… but it looks like her friend and admitted supporter,” wrote Ronald.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.