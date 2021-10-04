RHOBH: Erika Jayne’s lawyer trying to settle her $25 million lawsuit, both sides ‘actively talking’

Erika Jayne’s attorney is trying to settle her $25 million lawsuit. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her lawyer are hoping to settle her $25 million lawsuit as soon as possible.

This is the amount that was allegedly given to Erika by her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm, which is reportedly over $100 million in debt.

The multi-million dollar amount was reportedly paid out to the RHOBH star’s company EJ Global LLC over 12 years.

While Tom has filed for bankruptcy, Ronald Richards, the lawyer representing the trustee in the case thinks that Erika should pay back the $25 million that was given to her, but Erika’s legal team does not agree. However, it seems both sides are now trying to come to a resolution.

Lawyers in Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi lawsuits hoping to settle

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star might have one less lawsuit on her hands if both sides can agree.

Ronald Richards recently shared an update with Us Weekly and noted that he has been “actively talking” to Erika’s legal team following a plea he made to the Painkiller singer a few weeks ago.

“I gave her a week to just voluntarily return the money, but she never did,” Richards noted. “I can’t get into the settlement discussion, but we are trying to resolve the case with her attorney. This is the $25 million that [Girardi’s] law firm paid on behalf of Erika to cover her expenses over a 12-year period.”

While it’s too early to tell how things will turn out, Ronald is remaining “hopeful” that both sides can come to a mutual understanding and not “waste any more money on legal fees or whoever is paying the fees.”

“I would rather have her pay the victims than her lawyers,” Ronald Richards added.

Erika Jayne’s lawyer speaks out

Following the claim made by Ronald Richards, Erika Jayne’s lawyer, Evan C. Borges, later spoke with the media outlet as well.

He confirmed that he has heard from Richards and his team but doesn’t seem too pleased that Ronald has made those details public.

“Regarding settlement discussions, those are supposed to be confidential between counsel,” remarked Evan. “It appears that my opposing counsel Mr. Richards has been discussing publicly what he calls settlement discussions.”

He added, “Here’s the truth: Mr. Richards has reached out and told me that he and the trustee want to settle. I have listened and will continue to listen. That’s it.”

Evan also made it clear that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is not responsible for the $25 million that Ronald Richards wants her to repay.

“I can’t say enough that based on the evidence and law, Erika does not have liability for any of the claims against her,” noted Evan. “All the claims against Erika amount to efforts to blame her for the actions of others, including Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi.”

