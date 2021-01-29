Does Cynthia Bailey still keep in touch with former BFF NeNe Leakes?

Does Cynthia Bailey still speak to NeNe Leakes? Pic credit:Bravo

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes ranked among the most memorable duos on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Matter of fact, the two women even signed a friend contract back in the day.

But someone clearly broke the contract because the former model and the OG are far from friends these days.

Plus, now that NeNe is no longer a cast member on RHOA, some viewers have been left to wonder — do the two women even keep in touch?

Does Cynthia Bailey still talk to NeNe Leakes?

During a recent chat on Housewives Nightcap, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star dishes about her current relationship with NeNe.

When asked if she keeps in touch with her former friend, Cynthia responded, “The last time I reached out to NeNe was to extend an invite to my wedding.”

She continued, “I do not keep in touch with her on a regular basis consistently, no. But if I… wanted to reach out or send a text to say ‘hey merry Christmas, happy New Year whatever, I still have access to do that.”

“But no, we don’t speak on a regular basis,” added the RHOA star.

And in case you’re wondering, NeNe did not attend Cynthia’s October 2020 nuptials to Mike Hill despite getting an invite.

In her defense, though, the couple held their wedding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with 250 guests in tow.

So, given that they’re not even close friends anymore, it’s no surprise that NeNe did not risk her health to attend Cynthia’s grand event.

Would NeNe Leakes return to RHOA?

During her interview with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was also asked if she could envision NeNe making a return to the show.

“I don’t really honestly know,” responded the newlywed.

“Honestly, I’ve always given NeNe her flowers and said…you know, when you think of the show, you think of her.”

Cynthia continued, “If it wasn’t for the NeNe’s of the world, there would not be any Cynthia Bailey’s of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. So I’ve always given her respect as to what she has done to help build the show.”

However, the peach holder noted that given where things stand between NeNe and Andy Cohen, it’s unclear whether either party would want that.

Keep in mind that NeNe has accused Bravo of racism and even started a petition for fans to boycott the network. So they aren’t necessarily on the best of terms right now.

“Where things are now, I don’t really know if she wants to come back or if they want her to come back. I really don’t know,” admitted Cynthia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.