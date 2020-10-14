NeNe Leakes did not attend Cynthia Bailey’s wedding — Did former RHOA star demand a paycheck to show up?

As everyone may have heard by now, Cynthia Bailey is officially a married woman, again.

The former supermodel and her sports newscaster beau, Mike Hill, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

The couple had 250 guests in attendance, including RHOA cast members Porsha Williams and Kandi Burrus, as well as Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille. who both served as bridesmaids.

One person noticeably absent from the festivities was Cynthia’s former bestie Nene Leakes.

Was Nene invited to the wedding?

During a recent interview, the 53-year-old made it clear that the OG was indeed sent an invitation.

“Honestly, with everything going on as far as her leaving the show, I wasn’t sure how comfortable she’d be attending the wedding knowing she has issues [with Bravo],” Cynthia explained.

She added, “You just never know what someone is going through, but she’s still more than welcome to come.”

At the time of the interview, the wedding had not yet taken place.

But Cynthia told the media outlet that at the time, Nene had not sent an RSVP for the nuptials.

Well, now the wedding is over and we can confirm that Linnethia was not in attendance.

People are speculating that she skipped the big event because she wasn’t being paid to attend.

YouTuber Michelle ‘ATLien’ Brown posted a video recently and even before the wedding took place she shared that her sources told her Nene would not be attending Cynthia’s wedding.

“My source says that Nene Leakes was like, ‘uh uhhh if they ain’t paying me to be on the show why the hell ama go to a wedding?’ that’s what my source said that Nene said.”

Nene Leakes has a lot going on

It shouldn’t be that surprising that the 52-year-old opted out of the lavish nuptials.

As a matter of fact, she has several reasons why not attending was in her best interest.

For one, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, so a 250 guest event does not sound appealing.

Additionally, Cynthia and Nene are no longer friends.

They did manage to patch things up, to an extent during Season 12, but they were never able to get their friendship back on track.

In fact, the women don’t even keep in touch with each other, so Cynthia’s invitation may have simply been out of mere courtesy.

Another reason why Nene may have wanted to stay clear of Mike and Cynthia‘s wedding is that she has officially quit the show.

And her exit came with lots of drama between NeNe and the Bravo network.

At one point, she even accused them of racism and threatened to bring legal action against them.

All in all, the former OG of the RHOC has a lot on her plate right now so sitting this one out may have been for the best!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.