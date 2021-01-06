Did Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou break up? Here are all the clues

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s 90 Day Fiance journey has been one of the most dramatic in franchise history, and now it seems that the couple may have called it quits.

The couple fought relentlessly, at least Nicole did, to defend the legitimacy of their relationship since they first appeared on Season 5.

Fans were immediately drawn to the couple since they appeared to be polar opposites. And it didn’t get better the longer they were together.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

When Nicole made the trek from her home in Florida to visit Azan in his home country of Morocco, Azan seemed shocked by Nicole. He later admitted that she was bigger than he expected her to be.

The theme of Nicole’s weight was a continuous point of contention for the couple. Azan often referred to Nicole as “lazy” and admitted that he’s not as attracted to her as she was to him.

However, Azan tried to embrace her and she attempted to do the same. The couple experienced several memorable obstacles in their journey and now it seems that it may have come to an end.

Azan shares cryptic Instagram stories

Azan hasn’t been known to share much on his social media channels, but recently he took to his Instagram stories with cryptic messages about what it’s like to start over.

Read More The best 90 Day Fiance merch available on Etsy

In his first post in a string of stories, Azan wrote, “Do what scares you until it doesn’t.”

The post seems simple enough, especially considering that Azan is so into fitness and pushing himself. However, what came next included posts that had 90 Day Fiance fans wondering if he and Nicole had split.

In the second post, Azan quoted some life advice to his followers, “Life is going to get hard sometimes, So get the f**k up and get your s**t together. You’re either an ocean or a puddle . Don’t be a puddle . People walk through puddles like they’re nothing . Oceans f**king destroy cities.”

If those hints weren’t enough for fans, Azan kept pushing. He also posted a message telling followers that they should “delete” the idea that they have of him.

That post was quickly followed by a selfie of what seems to be Azan’s fit body. The caption read, “Let no one discourage your ambitious attitude. You don’t need a fan club to achieve your goals. Be your own motivation.”

Azan shouts out to those ‘making progress’

Azan’s next post was a direct message to his fans and followers who were looking to make changes to their lives.

“Shout out to everyone making progress that no one recognized because you never let anyone see your darkest moments . You’ve been silently battling, winning and transforming yourself. Be proud of every little step you’re making in the right direction .keep going. You Got This,” it read.

This has left fans wondering if he’s taking shots at Nicole and her resistance to making changes in her life. If Azan is shouting out those who are making changes, does that mean he’s moved on from Nicole?

And closing out his series of Instagram stories, Azan posts a smiling selfie with a caption stating, “Be happy in front of people who don’t like you – it kills them.”

If Azan’s post aren’t hints enough that he and Nicole may have called it quits, it might be the changes to her Instagram bio that seal the deal.

Nicole has removed the engagement ring emoji from her bio, along with any and all mentions of 90 Day Fiance.

So, have Nicole and Azan actually decided to go their separate ways? Only time will tell.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.