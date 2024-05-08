Did Meri Brown get married? The Sister Wives star sets the record straight

It is rumored that Meri Brown secretly got hitched, and the Sister Wives star is here to clear the air.

Meri has been actively dating since her split from Kody Brown in 2023 and even had a steady boyfriend, Amos Andrews, earlier this year.

Meri and Amos’s relationship didn’t last, but some of her fans believe she took her love life one step further and tied the knot.

She addressed the tittle-tattle on social media, taking to Instagram to set the record straight.

The 53-year-old mom of one uploaded four screenshots (clearly Photoshopped) from articles posted on Facebook, claiming in the headlines that she has gotten married.

“Fans are shocked!” read one of the headlines, with another claiming, “Meri Brown finally got married!”

Meri Brown addresses rumors she tied the knot

In the caption of her post, Meri explained that she has not gotten married, and was a good sport about the fake news.

“Not only did I launch my Worthy Up biz this week, apparently I also got married! Four times! And I’m sure there’s more to come! 🤣🤣,” she began her caption. “This girl over here is BUSY!”

Meri encouraged her fans and followers to stay “full speed ahead” in life because it’s so short – even if that means getting married four times in a week like she reportedly did.

“Listen, don’t slow down on your life,” Meri continued. “Keep it full speed ahead. Do something every day that moves you in the direction of your dreams. We only have this one life, and it gets shorter every day. Don’t get to the end of it and wonder what could have been. Even if you want to get married four times in a week, do it! 🤣🤣.”

Meri continued to address the marriage rumors in her Instagram Story, uploading a screenshot of her Instagram post set to the song This Will Be by Natalie Cole.

Meri continued to address marriage rumors in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Below the image, Meri added a GIF reading, “OR Still single.”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown launches Worthy Up

The gossip about Meri saying “I do” comes after her recent business venture, Worthy Up.

Meri explained her “passion project” in an Instagram post earlier this week, revealing that she’s been working on it behind the scenes for the last 10 years.

As Meri’s website, WorthyUp.com, explains, her business is a “community that celebrates individual growth and empowerment through inspiration, insight, and impact. We value the importance of creating space where every story matters.”

Meri describes her vision as creating a space “where every woman recognizes her worth, embraces her uniqueness, and thrives in a community that celebrates individual and collective growth.”

After months of sharing cryptic messages on social media, Meri sparked speculation that she had something covert in the works.

She often teased there was “so much more to the story.” Now it appears she’ll let us in on her personal experiences via her community, Worthy Up.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.