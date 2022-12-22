Sister Wives star Meri Brown teases ‘so much more to the story’ amid Kody Brown split

Meri shared a series of cryptic messages amid her broken relationship with Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown hinted that she’s got some major tea to spill in a series of messages seemingly aimed at her estranged husband, Sister Wives star Kody Brown.

Meri has been known to share cryptic messages on social media, so it shouldn’t surprise her fans or critics that she recently did just that.

First, Meri shared some quotes on her Instagram Stories that implied someone isn’t telling the whole story.

On Tuesday, Meri shared an Icelandic proverb that read, “A story is only half told if there is only one side presented.”

In another slide shared on Wednesday, Meri shared a quote from Marcus Aurelius reading, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective not the truth.

Then, Meri took to her Instagram Feed later on Wednesday to share another cryptic message. This time, Meri’s post was accompanied by a photo of herself hiding behind a leather-bound book with the caption, “There’s so much more to the story,” written over the pic.

Meri Brown shares cryptic messages amid split from Kody Brown

The caption on Meri’s IG post began, “Not all is always as it seems.” Meri continued, telling her followers that because a certain story often fits a narrative or what we choose to believe, we “accept” that version of the truth.

She added that everyone has their own experiences and truths and concluded her caption by telling her fans and critics, “Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides.”

Meri’s critics weren’t impressed with her post and, in the comments section, urged her to stop being ambiguous and start letting the cat out of the bag already.

One of Meri’s followers asked her if she’s in the process of writing a book and noted that this is “like the 3rd cryptic post” she’s shared.

Sister Wives viewers slam Meri for sharing cryptic messages

Another begged Meri not to “speak in posts that are more like riddles.”

Instead of sharing cryptic posts, another of Meri’s critics asked her to “enlighten” her followers and noted that after sharing mysterious things on social media, she complains about people being “mean” to her.

Meri shared the same photo on IG before — back on September 3, Meri shared the exact photo of herself, again teasing that there was “more to the story,” with a mysterious expression on her face, showing only her eyes from behind the leather-bound book.

Meri seems to hint at a possible Tell All of her own. But Sister Wives viewers have accused her of being salty and using her cryptic posts to garner attention, especially amid Christine’s recognition from leaving Kody.

Although neither Kody nor Meri have officially made a statement about the state of their marriage, Meri told Sukanya Krishnan during Part 1 of the Tell All that Kody had already decided they were no longer married.

Christine and Janelle have already severed ties with Kody, and he’s made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Meri, leaving him and Robyn as the sole spouses in their once-plural marriage.

Part 2 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.