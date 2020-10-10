Did Jihoon Lee have plastic surgery? Deavan Clegg’s mom says he did

The last time we saw Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg on our TV screens, they tried to make their relationship work, but this couple is long past reconciliation now.

They tried to live in Korea as a family, but it proved a bad situation. Although COVID-19 delayed her travel plans for months, the young mother has finally returned to the US with her two children.

Their breakup has been all over social media, and viewers will see it play out when 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns after its midseason break.

While their separation has gotten messy, Jihoon is in the news for a different reason.

He’s one of many of 90 Day Fiance alums to get work done

While responding to comments on All About the Tea with John Yates, Elicia Clegg brought up Jihoon’s latest physical enhancements.

Deavan’s mother reveals that Jihoon has gone under the knife to make changes to his appearance and can’t help but wonder who paid for it.

Her daughter has experience promoting products to her thousands of followers in exchange for free services. In the past, Deavan has promoted her dentist in exchange for her pricey veneers.

Elicia goes onto say she assumes the same thing happened with her son in law.

He can’t afford to fly to visit his son, much less afford cosmetic surgery. She lets viewers know that if he wanted to see his son, he could.

He’s not the only one to reportedly say yes to free surgery. Yates reports 90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima also did.

He debuted the new look on Instagram

Elicia reveals the Jihoon went through a laundry list of different plastic surgeries — from his jawline to his eyebrows, his exterior is different. “He got the full works.”

Jihoon admitted on his infamous multiple-page Instagram story that the claims are correct, “It’s true. About taking care of my appearance.”

When watching his latest YouTube videos, Elicia admits he looks like a different person.

Deavan has touted around a new Korean boyfriend on Instagram, so it’s no surprise Jihoon made some changes. He’s definitely not a fan of him playing the role of a father to his son Taeyang.

What do you think of Jihoon’s latest modifications?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns Sunday, October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.