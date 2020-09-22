Did Larissa Lima really pay for all that plastic surgery? Ashley Martson says she could have got it for free

Larissa Lima has not been shy about her plastic surgery journey. From breast implants to liposuction, she’s reportedly dropped over $72,000 dollars to attain her hourglass shape.

From asking her boyfriend Eric Nichols to loan her the money to detailing the immense pain that came after, she’s been transparent about the process.

She’s been very vocal about the $50,000 she made from the personalized video website Cameo, and she’s also set to launch her OnlyFans account this month.

She can obviously afford her surgeries, but did she pay full price?

She considers plastic surgery ‘investments’

Larissa’s quest for plastic surgery has been a huge storyline for her this season. Apart from the work done on her body, she’s also admitted to botox and fillers on her face.

Due to her not having a work permit, she wasn’t able to earn money to pay for her surgeries. This led to Eric infamously loaning her the money, but not without a written agreement and accruing interest.

Eric agreed to take care of her, but it was obvious he didn’t know what he was getting himself into. Her recovery process wasn’t easy, either, as she was very weak and in a lot of pain.

However, she recently revealed her new look on the latest episode of Happily Ever After and she couldn’t be happier with the results.

Did she really pay full price?

Although both Eric and Larissa call her body enhancements “investments,” did she really spend that much?

Influencers often receive free or discounted services for promoting a product. Larissa’s plastic surgeon was not only promoted but Dr. Lane Smith actually snagged a cameo on a few episodes of the hit show.

Ashley Martson, 90 Day Alum from Season 6, recently came out to say she thinks the Brazilian mother of two is not being honest about the cost of her surgeries.

On a recent Q&A session on Instagram, she revealed the same surgery center reached out to her during her time on the TLC show.

She claimed that the surgery center that operated on Larissa most likely offered her free or discounted work. She went on to say even if Larissa did pay, she shouldn’t have.

It wouldn’t be the first time a 90 Day Fiance star was given a discount for a cosmetic procedure. It is speculated that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Chegg was given a hefty discount on her dental work for shouting out Hybrid Dental.

Do you think Larissa really paid the full price?