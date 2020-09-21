Ashley Martson shuts down Q&A after suggestion she should ‘chill on the weight gain’

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson just can’t catch a break these days.

First, Ashley announced that she and husband, Jay Smith, had decided to split again (for good this time) and now, during an Instagram Q&A, Ashley was insulted by a follower who insinuated that she “chill on the weight gain.”

Ashley and Jay call it quits

on September 19, Ashley took to Instagram to announce that she and Jay had decided to end their marriage.

“Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good,” Ashley shared in the Instagram post’s caption.

She then went on to explain that while she initially thought that she could overcome his previous indiscretions and thought she “was stronger and more forgiving,” she just wasn’t able to make the marriage last.

Also in the post, Ashley apologized to the couple’s friends and family for not telling them sooner, saying, “To my close friends and family I’m sorry you’re finding out this way but I just don’t have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me.”

This isn’t the first time Ashley and Jay have separated

The couple starred in Season 6 of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Ashley, Then 31, met Jay, then 20, in a club while she was in Jamaica for a wedding. While Ashley didn’t anticipate that the relationship would be any more than a vacation fling, the couple were engaged six months later.

After tying the knot in 2018, Ashley filed for divorce in January of 2019. The couple didn’t comment on the filing but Ashley ended up withdrawing the paperwork less than two weeks later.

Then, in April of the same year, Ashley filed for divorce for the second time. Once again, the couple reconciled and committed to making their marriage work.

The couple also navigated some harsh critics when it was revealed that Jay had been unfaithful to Ashley.

Ashley is attacked in Instagram Q&A

During an Instagram Q&A while answering fan questions, a troll made their way to the forefront by submitting, “You need to chill on the weight gain.”

Not one to hold back, Ashley responded to the post asking, “How do you even say this to someone. I have a debilitating disease.” This being a reference to Ashley’s health issues with Lupus in recent years.

Ashley then went on to point out some of the many reasons that someone might gain weight.

“How do you know I didn’t start a new med(ication) that causes weight gain? How do you know I’m not suffering from depression?” she lashed out. “How do you know I’m not struggling to workout because my body hurts so bad?”

In January of 2019, she was hospitalized and diagnosed with kidney failure from complications due to Lupus after being found unresponsive in her home.

She then goes on to question how the follower would know that she wasn’t a survivor of a horrific sexual assault that resulted in severe PTSD that prevented her from leaving her home.

Finally, she closed the post by telling the follower, “seriously shut up.”

The very next entry in Ashley Martson’s Q&A was her letting everyone know that she was done answering their questions for the night.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus and is expected to return for a new season later this year on TLC.