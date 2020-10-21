Did Jana Duggar just shade Jill Duggar with ‘brothers are the best’ post?

Jana Duggar just shared a new photo of her and James. It appears the two are working together on a project, which happens quite frequently.

Her caption on the photo is “Brothers are the best!” The timing of the share is interesting given the statement Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar put out in connection with the distance between them and Jill Duggar.

Was Jana Duggar’s post a jab at Jill Duggar?

Things have been awkward in the Duggar family for quite some time. News of a possible rift started traveling last year after Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard weren’t a part of the holidays with the family.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Most recently, Jill and Derick took to YouTube to confirm there was a rift and that several of Jill’s siblings weren’t in agreement with her choices. While she didn’t call anyone out, speculation was that it was some of the sisters, including Jana Duggar.

She is the only adult Duggar daughter who still lives with Jim Bob and Michelle at the compound. Often, she takes over the role of caring for the kids and helps to school them. Jana is invested in their lives, and since Jill is on the outs with them, she just might be too.

Working with her brothers

Renovations are something Jana Duggar is into. She often works with her brothers James and Jason Duggar to get things done. From outside work to tiling a bathroom and shower, she is all in whenever she is enlisted to help her brothers.

As the years have played out, Jana has remained close to her brothers. John-David and Jana are super close as they are the first set of twins for the family. Her relationship with his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett is close as well, but as far as sister relationships go, Jinger Duggar appears to be the one she chooses to spend time with most.

Read More Kendra Caldwell shares adorable new photos of Addison and family

The timing of the photo of Jana with her brother James could have been coincidental, but it looks more like a jab at Jill. Even when the two women were together for a lunch for their younger sister, they didn’t exactly look friendly.

With all of the publicity surrounding Jill and Jim Bob and Michelle, the siblings likely have opinions on the matter. Jana seems to think “brothers are the best,” and that is her prerogative.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.