Did Jana Duggar just reveal that Grace Duggar is her favorite on Counting On?

Jana Duggar doesn’t say a whole lot, but when she talks, people take notice.

On the most recent episode of Counting On, Jana was part of the video John-David Duggar made for Abbie Grace Burnett and their daughter, Grace Duggar.

In her confessional following the taping, she said something that may prove she has a favorite niece or nephew.

Does Jana Duggar have a favorite child when it comes to her siblings’ kids?

It is widely known that Jana Duggar is a caretaker. She spends a lot of time with her younger siblings and her nieces and nephews. There is never a dull moment when you come from a family of 19 kids.

During her confessional on the most recent Counting On, Jana revealed that she was excited for the impending arrival of Grace Duggar. It is different for her because she is the daughter of her twin, John-David Duggar. She mentioned that several different ways.

Over the course of the last eight months, Jana Duggar has spent a lot of time with Grace Duggar. Abbie Grace Burnett has been good about sharing photos of her sister-in-law and daughter. The two even filmed scenes for the season together.

While Jana hasn’t come out and said Grace is her favorite, it looks like that is the case based on photos and comments made while filming.

What has Jana Duggar been up to?

For the last several months, Jana Duggar has been sharing updates on social media. From poking fun at her single status to wearing pants in public, this has been a transformation period for the Counting On star.

As the younger siblings get older, Jana appears to have more time to do the things she loves. From bike riding with her brother to hanging out on the boat on a lake, there are more photos of what she is doing than who she is taking care of these days.

Followers want to see Jana Duggar happy. She has a lot of talent and has been a fan-favorite since the beginning. As the eldest daughter, helping Michelle Duggar has always been one of her duties.

She has a close relationship with her siblings, but no bond is stronger than the one she shares with John-David Duggar.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.