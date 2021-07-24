Did a Teen Mom 2 fan try to get Lauren Comeau fired over her domestic violence incident?

One Teen Mom 2 fan reported Lauren Comeau to her employer after her domestic violence incident with ex Javi Marroquin. Pic credit: @lauren3elizabeth/Instagram

Javi Marroquin called the police on his ex-fiance Lauren Comeau for alleged assault, and now a Teen Mom 2 fan has seemingly tried to get Lauren fired for her actions.

Police responded to a call on Tuesday, July 20 for a “domestic-related matter” involving Javi and Lauren. Reportedly, Javi called the cops when Lauren “hit Javi in the face and kicked him multiple times,” according to a source.

Lauren released a statement to The U.S. Sun and recounted the events from her perspective: “He made a false accusation and called the police hours after he left my home. He came to my home to pick up our son, entered my home after I asked him to not enter my home repeatedly.”

Lauren added that there were no arrests made and no one was injured. “The police issued an investigation, they talked to witnesses, and no charges were filed,” Lauren added.

Teen Mom 2 fan messages Lauren Comeau’s employer

After news broke of the alleged incident between Javi and Lauren, someone messaged Lauren’s employer, Arbonne, on Instagram and seemingly tried to get Lauren fired from her job.

The message was shared by Teen Mom fan page, Teen Mom Chatter, on Instagram. The sender was anonymous in the screenshot of the message to Arbonne, which read, “Just wondering why you guys let someone who is accused of domestic violence work for you?”

Arbonne replied to the message, saying, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are aware of the reported incident and take things like this very seriously. Our Business Ethics and Sustainability Team (B.E.S.T.) is looking into it. Due to confidentiality, we are unable to share any other details without the consent of the individual involved.”

Was messaging Lauren Comeau’s employer out of line?

Teen Mom Chatter captioned the screenshot, “Some of y’all on the internet…SMH. Y’all really going after this girls livelihood while making excuses for the actions of the one who made the live about it? Why is there a different energy towards Lauren than there was about #KailLowry ? She did the same thing… times two!”

Are Teen Mom 2 fans unfairly attacking Lauren? Teen Mom Chatter made the point that Kail Lowry has acted similarly in the past, but hasn’t gotten reamed as badly for her actions as Lauren has. They also pointed out that although Lauren may have acted inappropriately, her job also supports her son, Eli, and trying to take it away from her may not be the best course of action.

Teen Mom Chatter added a statement in the comments section that read, “Don’t get me wrong… domestic violence – whether male to female or female to male – is NOT okay. Any kids present during an altercation is NOT okay.”

“But, deflecting on someone else’s actions to make your own seem less is NOT okay either,” the account added. “Kail had no business going live and f***ing with this girl more than she already has on National TV, time and time again. EVEN JAVI TRIED TO SHUT IT DOWN WITH HIS COMMENT OF “That’s all we are going to say about that.””

Teen Mom Chatter’s comment on their post about Lauren and Arbonne. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“Two wrongs don’t make a right and it isn’t nobody’s place to play “social justice warrior” and go after this girls job. Javi was the victim and he will handle it how he feels right in his heart,” the comment concluded.

Kail Lowry got involved — is she being hypocritical?

The caption referred to Lauren’s nemesis and Javi Marroquin’s other baby mama, Kail Lowry. Teen Mom Chatter noted that Kail has “done the same thing… times two,” referring to Kail shoving Javi during Season 4 of an episode of Teen Mom 2, as well as getting arrested for allegedly punching one of her other baby daddies, Chris Lopez.

During the episode in Season 4, Kail was seen shoving Javi, grabbing him by the shirt, and screaming, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

She later admitted that she regrets the incident, and said during her Coffee Convos podcast, “The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK,” Kail told her listeners. “I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Kail Lowry bashes Lauren Comeau

Kail’s arrest in September 2020 happened after she allegedly punched Chris Lopez several times because he cut their son, Lux’s hair.

Kail got involved in the drama between Javi and Lauren after the news broke of Javi calling the police on his ex-fiancée. Kail joined Javi on an Instagram live and bashed Lauren.

“This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this,” Kail said.

“Be real. Own your s**t like the rest of us,” Kail told Lauren via social media.

Javi later joined the live and tried to shut down the drama and told everyone, “We are just gonna leave it at that.”

The latest accusations that Lauren physically assaulted Javi come on the heels of a restraining order that Javi obtained last month. After Lauren allegedly “punched” Javi in front of their two-year-old son, Eli, Javi was awarded a restraining order against Lauren, only to have it retracted one day later.

Hopefully, Javi and Lauren can figure out how to peacefully co-parent during drop-offs, especially for their two-year-old son Eli’s sake.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.