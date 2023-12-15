Devin Hoofman shares photos from April Fool’s wedding and says it was ‘no joke’

It’s official! Devin Hoofman and her fiance, Seungdo “Nick” Ham are now man and wife, and their wedding will be featured in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance.

The pair tied the knot on April Fool’s Day, and the always-clever Devin shared snaps from their special day and noted that the occasion was “no joke.”

We’ve seen Devin’s sense of humor on social media, but it’s a far cry from her personality on the show.

The Season 10 newbie has been fielding comments from vicious TLC fans – some of whom have called her “slow” and “delayed.”

However, Devin has clapped back at the nasty claims and explained that the grueling filming schedule contributed to her demeanor on the show.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She also explained why she looks different now compared to her appearance from a few months ago and noted that she was “binge drinking/eating trying to cope with the anxiety of shooting the show.”

Either way, a lot has changed in Devin’s life over the past few months, including becoming happily married.

90 Day Fiance star Devin Hoofman shares snaps from her April Fool’s wedding

Get ready for Devin and Nick’s wedding on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance because the couple will be tuned in with you.

Devin shared several behind-the-scenes snaps from her April 1 wedding day.

Known as the day for pranks, April Fools Day, Devin noted in her Instagram caption, “Cats out of the bag! April 1st was no joke :).”

“Special thanks to all of the hands that went into making the day unforgettable! Watch this Sunday to see all of their hard work materialize 👰🏼💍,” she added.

Based on the location tagged in the post, the wedding took place at a beautiful location in Arkansas, The Venue at Oakdale.

Devin’s family recently had concerns about Nick

It’s not surprising that Devin and Nick got married because, despite their young age, they’re one of the most solid couples on the show.

However, they’ve had some hiccups – one of which was Nick’s nickname for Devin.

Viewers slammed the Korean native for referring to his fiance as piggy, but fans of the show weren’t the only ones concerned.

When Nick finally arrived in the U.S., he was immediately embraced by his soon-to-be in-laws – until a family dinner turned sour.

Nick revealed he didn’t have the best impression of people in America, but her father expressed concern when Nick called Devin the offensive nickname again.

Nonetheless, Nick won over the Hoofmans, and now he’s officially a part of the family.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.