90 Day Fiance: Devin Hoofman slams critics who called her ‘slow,’ admits she binge drank to cope with filming

Devin Hoofman made her 90 Day Fiance debut this season, and it didn’t take long for her to realize that viewers can be cruel.

Devin and her fiance, Seungdo “Nick” Ham, are one of seven couples who joined Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

The pair met on a dating app, and they soon realized they were meant for each other.

After spending just three weeks together, Devin and Nick applied for his K-1 visa, and after two years of waiting, it was finally approved.

Now, 90 Day Fiance viewers are watching their storyline unfold as Nick prepares to leave Australia behind to move to the U.S. to live in Arkansas with Devin.

Devin and Nick’s storyline wasn’t the only thing that some 90 Day Fiance viewers focused on after being introduced to them this season, though.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 newcomer Devin Hoofman fires back at critics

According to Devin, she’s received some negative feedback about the way she speaks, and she’s clapping back.

On her Instagram feed, Devin told her followers that she’s received some “semi-disappointing comments” about how she conducts herself.

“I’m not ‘slow’ or ‘delayed,'” she wrote in a lengthy explanation in the carousel post.

Devin explained that she’s always spoken “very relaxed with a deeper voice” and that she was exhausted from filming into the middle of the night during interviews, accounting for her demeanor.

“We had to film these in the middle of the night after I got off my full-time job,” she continued. “I remember being so tired that I was scared driving home.”

In another slide, Devin addressed her appearance now versus when she was filming. The TLC newbie confessed that she had gained a lot of weight due to “binge drinking/eating trying to cope with the anxiety of shooting the show.”

Since then, Devin said, she has lost between 25 and 30 pounds.

In her third and final slide, Devin told her followers that she suffers from TMJ, or Temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which can cause jaw pain and other undesirable symptoms.

Admittedly, Devin felt and looked her “lowest,” but in her caption, she noted, “Im not really looking for sympathy – I am a lot more secure now than I was then.

“Im only giving answers to questions many people are wondering/ asking.”

Devin’s fiance Nick has come under fire from 90 Day Fiance critics

While Devin has found herself at the center of some harsh online criticism, so has her fiance, Nick.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nick came under fire for the nickname he assigned to Devin: Piggy.

Nick’s critics took aim at him on social media, calling the nickname “disgusting” and voicing that “no woman wants to be called Piggy.”

Despite the backlash, Nick stood his ground. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and, in the caption, wrote, “Why is everyone so upset? what’s wrong with calling my fiance a piggy? you’re upset because you’re actually fat??”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.