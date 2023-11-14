90 Day Fiance: Are Devin and Nick still together? Here’s what we know

Devin Hoofman and Seungdo “Nick” Ham are sharing their overseas love story this season on 90 Day Fiance.

American-born Devin, 24, and South Korean-born Nick, 31, were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 10, Episode 4.

The couple, who met on a dating app, fell for each other quickly; after just three weeks together in person, they applied for Nick’s K-1 visa.

As we watched in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, one of their biggest hurdles was Devin meeting Nick’s parents.

Because of his culture, if Nick’s parents disapproved of Devin, he couldn’t marry her.

Although Devin became overwhelmed with emotions when she met Nick’s parents, she did enough to impress them, and they gave their blessing for Nick and Devin to tie the knot.

Devin and Nick have a lot of obstacles to overcome this season on 90 Day Fiance

While Devin passed Nick’s parents’ test, the couple still has plenty more challenges to face this season before they can become husband and wife.

Nick will have to adjust to living in Devin’s hometown of Searcy, Arkansas, which is vastly different compared to South Korea, and try to fit in with Devin’s large and opinionated family.

So, off-camera, what does Devin and Nick’s online activity tell us about their love life? Let’s have a look.

Devin and Nick’s social media activity raises questions about their relationship status

Interestingly, Devin doesn’t follow Nick on Instagram, but he follows her as of the time of this publication.

Nick has also been liking Devin’s posts in recent weeks, although she hasn’t been returning the favor. Nick also lists Devin’s Instagram handle in his bio, but she makes no mention of him in hers.

And, over on her TikTok, Devin only mentioned Nick when sharing clips of their storyline on 90 Day Fiance.

It could be that this couple is trying to throw us off when it comes to their relationship status — especially since they’re not supposed to share that information while their season is still airing — or perhaps they’ve decided to go their separate ways.

Devin and Nick are actually married

However, some detective work by Starcasm shows that Nick and Devin are officially husband and wife!

The couple applied for a marriage license in Devin’s home state of Arkansas in March 2023 and wed on April 1, 2023 — and, no, that’s not an April Fool’s Joke.

So, unless Devin and Nick have since separated or filed for divorce, it looks as though these two lovebirds are still going strong but are keeping their relationship status under wraps, likely at least until the Tell All airs at the end of Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.