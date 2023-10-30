90 Day Fiance newbie Nick under fire over Devin’s ‘disgusting’ nickname: ‘No woman wants to be called Piggy’

90 Day Fiance viewers just met Nick Ham, and they’re already calling him out.

We’re four episodes into Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, and we’ve finally been introduced to another new couple.

South Korean native Nick, real name Seungdo, and his American fiancee, Devin Hoofman, are sharing their international love story with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

After just three weeks together in person, Devin and Nick decided they wanted to tie the knot.

The couple, who met on a dating app, is preparing to start a life together in the U.S. after Nick’s K-1 visa was finally approved after a two-year-long wait.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While we don’t know much about these two quite yet, we did learn that they have unique nicknames for each other.

Nick Ham calls his fiancee Devin Hoofman ‘Piggy’ to express his affection

As a term of endearment, Devin calls Nick “Monkey,” while Nick lovingly refers to his lady love as “Piggy.”

As Nick explained, he derived the name because, in his eyes, Devin is “cute and a little bit chubby.”

Admittedly, Nick thought the word chubby meant “a little fat,” but said he later realized “chubby is kind of quite fat.”

Although Nick said he felt “kinda bad” after finding out the meaning of the word chubby in English, he uses it as a term of affection to acknowledge how “cute” Devin is.

Nick even brought a pig stuffed animal to greet Devin at the airport. And as Devin explained, “Nick insists that Piggy is a term of endearment” and that she isn’t really offended by it anymore.

Devin explained to Nick that in America, it would be considered extremely rude to call someone a “piggy,” but he chalks it up to seeing things differently.

And, while Devin has come to terms with being called “Piggy,” 90 Day Fiance viewers have not.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Nick’s ‘disgusting’ nickname for Devin

Following Nick and Devin’s introduction on 90 Day Fiance, viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off.

One viewer uploaded a screenshot of Nick telling a vendor that his fiancee’s nickname is Piggy, and in the caption, he wrote, “No woman wants to be called ‘Piggy.'”

No woman wants to be called “Piggy” 😭 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/45D99wUDi5 — 🍁 90 Day Dramaturg 🍂 (@SuplexKittay) October 30, 2023

Another Twitter user shared a video clip of Miss Piggy karate chopping Kermit the Frog and wrote, “If a man called me piggy as a nickname.”

If a man called me piggy as a nickname#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/pOQn9aWwGl — Llama Drama (@sweatsandpizza) October 30, 2023

“Calling your partner piggy as a pet name is insane lol,” tweeted another one of Nick’s critics.

Calling your partner piggy as a pet name is insane lol #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/DHUODaPFcH — Alex (@thee_alexandrab) October 30, 2023

“There’s no way I’d ever allow my man to nickname me Piggy,” expressed another naysayer, adding, “Gtfoh.”

There’s no way I’d ever allow my man to nickname me Piggy. Gtfoh #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/U3l7np23x9 — RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (@Jaded_Chinx) October 30, 2023

One of Nick’s disparagers called his actions “disgusting” and jokingly added, “What a catch!!!!”

Not another Devin, and this guy Nick calling her piggy is so disgusting. Oh and ladies he doesn’t care if she’s jet lagged , he’s going to break the bed. What a catch!!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🙄 😖😵‍💫 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/3a6EWCETj2 — Shebells (@SherryElls) October 30, 2023

Amid the criticism online, Nick is sticking to his guns, however.

Nick defends using the nickname ‘Piggy’

Taking to his Instagram feed, Nick shared a photo of himself posing from a restaurant booth.

In the post’s caption, Nick defended his stance and wrote, “Why is everyone so upset? what’s wrong with calling my fiance a piggy? you’re upset because you’re actually fat?? #90dayfiance.”

It’s clear that Nick isn’t one to be influenced by his naysayers, nor is he afraid to stir the pot, so buckle up because he’s sure to make for an entertaining season of 90 Day Fiance and an even more entertaining Tell All.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.