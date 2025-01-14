Derrick Levasseur: ‘I had no interest in being a Traitor’ on Season 3

Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur shared some interesting information about his appearance on The Traitors 3.

Derrick shared how he didn’t want to be a Traitor and reportedly told producers as much.

The Traitors viewers saw Derrick introduced as one of two secret players. Episode 2 introduced the Big Brother winner and Wes Bergmann from The Challenge as bonus cast members.

Derrick and Wes entered the game with Survivor winner Boston Rob Mariano, adding three gamers.

Rob was named a fourth Traitor by host Alan Cumming, taking his place next to Danielle Reyes from Big Brother, Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Carolyn Wiger from Survivor.

But Derrick and Wes took the difficult path of being Faithfuls who had to help pick out the Traitors.

Derrick Levasseur says he didn’t want to be a Traitor

“Told them I had no interest in being a Traitor,” Derrick Levasseur stated when asked by a fan about the game.

“Now that the first few episodes are out I’m super curious, were you always wanting to be a faithful going into this?” asked the fan.

“100%,” Derrick responded.

“Everything I’m involved in now revolves around victim advocacy so knowing that some of the families I have worked with/will work with might be watching, I wanted to play as honest as I could,” Derrick added.

“Would it have been easier to be a traitor? Of course.. lol. But I was looking for a challenge and trust me, I got it,” the Big Brother legend elaborated.

It sounds like Derrick has some challenges ahead. He was in no danger of getting voted out through the first three episodes, but that could change as future episodes roll out.

A new episode of The Traitors 3 debuts each Thursday night at 9/8c on Peacock.

Big Brother’s Derrick L speaks about The Traitors. Pic credit: @DerrickL/X

Derrick also made a social media post after the premiere night. He spoke about helping out an animal rescue.

“Honestly — thank you so much for support last night. Really means a lot and I’ll be talking about the season much more with you guys, but I wanted to hijack the tag for a second to share something I care about. @NEHSRescue #TheTraitorsUS,” he captioned the video.

Check out Derrick’s video below. In it, he speaks about helping the Hotel for Homeless Dogs.

Honestly — thank you so much for support last night. Really means a lot and I’ll be talking about the season much more with you guys, but I wanted to hijack the tag for a second to share something I care about. @NEHSRescue #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/SngHG9Yqqc — Derrick Levasseur (@DerrickL) January 10, 2025

