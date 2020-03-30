Derick Dillard puts Jim Bob Duggar on blast, will this cost the patriarch his Counting On empire?

Jim Bob Duggar is the mastermind of the Duggar brand. He turned a few specials into multiple seasons of reality television with not one show, but with two.

The Duggar family hasn’t done press in quite some time.

In the earlier days, they would do talk shows and appear as a united front. Once the children got older, that stopped. Jim Bob Duggar is the one who holds the contract with TLC.

Derick Dillard speaks out about Jim Bob Duggar

It has been an interesting few months when it comes to Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar. There was a preconceived notion that the two were close and that the father-in-law handpicked the son-in-law to marry Jill Duggar.

At the end of 2019, Derick Dillard began spilling some tea about the way things worked until Jim Bob Duggar’s thumb.

The biggest revelation came when he mentioned that he and Jill Duggar were not allowed at the Duggar compound without permission from her father.

That was a big deal last May when most of the family was away at a wedding, and Jessa Duggar went into labor early. Jill had to seek permission to help her sister and monitor her while she walked stairs at the main home.

Since then, more and more tidbits have been coming out about Jim Bob Duggar and how things work within the family and the show.

Derick Dillard dropped more than a little tea during an interview with Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball.

From that interview alone, a lot of questions were raised.

Derick Dillard revealed that he and Jill Duggar are no longer affiliated with the IBLP. That is a huge deal because Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar follow their teachings religiously.

Another big development was Derick revealing he had a shot at a decent job, but it was squashed because of Jim Bob and the contract with TLC.

He had not signed on with the network, so why was he denied the job based on the show?

Jim Bob Duggar controls every aspect of what is seen

Since the beginning, Jim Bob Duggar has been the negotiator and the decider.

This was a big deal when the news about Josh Duggar inappropriately touching his sisters and a family friend was made public.

Instead of being honest about what happened when it happened, nearly a decade later, it was leaked, and it almost cost the family everything.

At that point, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar did television rounds to smooth over the scandal. They did Megyn Kelly, and from there, Jill & Jessa: Counting On was born.

Now, it is called Counting On, and no longer highlights Jill Duggar.

Will Derick Dillard and his revelations do harm to Jim Bob Duggar and his kingdom?

Counting On is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC later this year.