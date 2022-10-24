Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 celebrates in the streets as Philadelphia Phillies make the World Series

Big Brother alum Derek Frazier finished in second place on the BB23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 alum Derek Frazier is celebrating in the streets after the Philadelphia Phillies just made it to the World Series.

Derek talked about being from Philly a lot when he was playing on the Summer 2021 season of Big Brother, so it should come as no surprise that he is excited about what the Phillies just accomplished.

The underdog Phillies made it to the National League Championship Series after upsetting the NL Central Division champions (St. Louis Cardinals) in the Wild Card round and then the defending champions (Atlanta Braves) in the NLDS.

On Sunday (October 23), the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres to win the NLCS in five games and advance to the 2022 World Series.

In the World Series, the Phillies will play against the winner of the series taking place between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the American League.

There is no word yet on whether or not Derek plans to attend any World Series games in person.

Derek Frazier celebrates Phillies making World Series

Taking to his Instagram account, Derek shared a photo of himself on the street with thousands of other Phillies fans celebrating their big win from Sunday afternoon.

This will be the first time that the Phillies have made it to the World Series since 2009 and the first time the team has made it to the Big Dance since signing Bryce Harper to his mega-deal.

Earlier in the day, Derek also shared an amusing video of the Phillies’ mascot to his Twitter account.

We fully expect to see Derek share even more photos and videos as his team prepares to battle it out with the American League champions for a new trophy to add to the case.

Big Brother 23 is available for streaming on Paramount+.