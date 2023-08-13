Dempsey Wilkinson opens up about watching herself on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Dempsey Wilkinson has been sharing her life with viewers alongside her American girlfriend Statler on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

She’s also been watching it air along with fans of the show, something that has to be weird for cast members, especially the first time around.

While much of the 90 Day Fiance fanbase loathes Statler, they love Dempsey, a farmgirl from England who insists on taking their relationship slow, whether it be moving in or jumping in bed, much to Statler’s dismay.

Statler is a self-proclaimed party girl with tons of sexual experience. She’s ready to do everything immediately, including sleeping with Dempsey and moving in.

Monsters and Critics already shared a spoiler about Statler and Dempsey’s moving-in conversation, and it’s clear that Dempsey can already see what a bad idea that is.

But she apparently didn’t think filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was a bad idea because now, she’s opening up about it and has revealed what it’s like to see her love story with Statler play out each Sunday night.

Dempsey Wilkinson admits her first couple of episodes were ‘cringe’

Over the weekend, Dempsey Wilkinson invited 90 Day Fiance fans to ask her anything in her Instagram Stories, and she responded to many of the fans’ questions.

One of them asked her, “What’s it like seeing yourself on tv?” before adding that she was their favorite castmate this season.

In response to the question, Dempsey shared a photo of herself at the beach. She responded, “I cringed hard the first 2 episodes so so bad that I cried.”

Dempsey opened up about her 90 Day Fiance experience in her Instagram story. Pic credit: @dempseywilkinson/Instagram

She continued, “But then I remembered what I said to myself when I first decided to do the show is that I know myself and I’ll have fun with it and it doesn’t matter how I’m perceived on the show. Because me and my loved ones will always support me. So for now im not cringing but we will see” followed by a laughing while crying emoji.

Statler and Dempsey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Statler and Dempsey’s story on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has been overshadowed by Jasmine and Gino, who have gone all out this season, leaving literally nothing untold.

In fact, 90 Day Fiance fans wish they’d share less after Jasmine has gone overboard, spilling details about their sex life that would be better left unsaid.

Amanda and Razvan have drawn quite a bit of attention too.

But it’s easy to see why some find Dempsey to be their favorite this season. She’s level-headed, smart, and kind — she also wants to take her relationship slow and make sure it’s something she really wants. That’s different from many of these 90 Day Fiance stars that rush across the world to get engaged to people they’ve never met before or never spent more than a couple of days with.

We’re still unsure if Statler and Dempsey will stay together after filming stops, but we’re rooting for them. Well, we’re rooting for Dempsey anyway. The jury is still out on Statler.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.