90 Day Fiance spoilers: Statler admits she’s still in contact with her ex

Dempsey has been right to take things slow with Statler as they get to know each other, and we, the viewers, get to know them this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Statler seems happy to rush everything, and in the upcoming episode, she even says she wants to move in with Dempsey.

That might be just a bit too fast for the UK native. After all, she’s not nearly as experienced as Statler, and now we’re learning that Statler has some baggage she’s still holding on to.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days shared by Access Hollywood, Statler and Dempsey discuss the living arrangements and how they each feel about living together. Then, Statler opens up about at least one skeleton in her closet.

She admits that she still keeps in contact with her ex, which obviously doesn’t sit well with Dempsey.

Upon learning that Statler is still chatting with her ex, Dempsey wants to know when… and why.

Statler wants to live in the UK, but Dempsey doesn’t want her to move in

One point of contention between Dempsey and Statler is their living situation, which will come up in the next 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days episode.

Statler wants to move to England so she can take her relationship with Dempsey to the next level.

And Dempsey, for her part, wants a relationship with Statler too, and she even wants her to move to England so they can be close.

However, Dempsey doesn’t want Statler to move in with her, and that’s fast becoming an issue.

Statler argues that it’s pointless to move that far if they’re not even going to live together.

But Statler is also much more experienced than Dempsey, and with her latest revelation, that might slow her new girlfriend down even more.

One of the reasons Dempsey doesn’t feel comfortable with Statler moving in this fast is that they really don’t know each other yet. Statler tried to argue the point, but Dempsey drove it home with the example that, up until a few days prior, she didn’t know that Statler had cheated in a previous relationship.

“This is what I mean about we have so much to learn about each other,” Dempsey explained. “I didn’t know that about you. What else am I going to learn about you?”

That’s when the ex came up, and Statler admitted they had been in contact “about a month ago,” though she denied that there was anything between them.

Dempsey shared that this latest revelation made her feel “a little bit sick,” and it’s clear that she’s back to square one in terms of trust as Dempsey is now questioning everything about her new American girlfriend.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.